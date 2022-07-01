Lone Star Cup victories finalized for Lorena, Abbott

Make it official — Lorena and Abbott are champions of the Lone Star Cup.

The UIL’s Lone Star Cup standings were finalized on Friday, and Lorena won the honor for Class 3A while Abbott claimed it for 1A. The Lone Star Cup is a year-long competition that takes into account all UIL sports as well as other extracurricular activities like One Act Play and marching band.

Lorena won its first-ever Lone Star Cup with a total of 96 points on the year, nine better than second-place Holliday. The Leopards won the Class 3A Div. I state title in football, finished second in girls’ cross country and advanced to the state volleyball tournament for the first time.

Abbott won the 1A Lone Star Cup with 65 points, ahead of second-place Nazareth’s 57. Abbott made a state semifinal run in football and a state tournament appearance in baseball in addition to winning One Act Play.

Other top 20 state finishes by area schools included China Spring (ninth in 4A), Lake Belton (17th in 4A), Fairfield (22nd in 3A), Crawford (third in 2A), Hamilton (sixth in 2A), Bremond (24th in 2A), Hubbard (seventh in 1A) and Blum (11th in 1A).