Lonnie Judd accepts Robinson AD post

Lonnie Judd grew up circling the Midway-Robinson football game on the schedule, mostly because he would be lining up for the Panthers.

“When I was a student at Midway, our first game of the year was always Robinson,” Judd said. “I grew up with Midway playing Robinson and it was always a great game.”

Now Judd will be a Rocket. He confirmed to the Trib that he finished his paperwork on Tuesday to become Robinson ISD’s new athletic director.

“I know the expectations out there,” he said. “I want to try to build a program that everybody will be proud of.”

Judd, who leaves Moody where he was the head football coach, replaces Jay Zeller at Robinson. Zeller departed for the same job with Brazosport ISD in April.

A former Midway player and assistant coach, Judd will now be stepping away from the football sideline after spending the last 29 years coaching.

“On Friday nights, I’ll get the itch,” Judd said. “But I really enjoy coaching coaches. I like having young coaches and growing young coaches. I want to be their sounding board. That part of the job is pretty exciting.”

Robinson hired Mike Ludlow as its new head football coach in December. Ludlow will be trying to turn around a program that won a combined nine games in the last threes seasons and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018.

Judd said his task is to transform thinking in all sports, including football.

“At times the culture has kind of lacked a little bit,” Judd said. “I’m a pretty big culture guy and I enjoy coming in and building a family of coaches and putting it together to make all the sports successful.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.