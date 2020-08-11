Looking like champs: Crawford volleyball opens season with sweep of West

Crawford pulled away to win the opening set, 25-16, when West sailed a spike long of the back line. The Lady Trojans tried to get back in it with a few stretches of solid smacks in the second set. They pulled to within 19-16 late after the Lady Pirates were whistled for a lift. But Crawford surged back to finish on a 6-1 run, capped by Ray’s slippery kill between the West blockers for set point.

For West, it’s more about finding the groove and then staying there.

“Looking for more consistency,” Dickerson said. “That is the key, and that’s what I told them, we have to have more consistency, especially on serve-receive. I felt that when we were hitting, we didn’t dominate them on hitting, but they did not get the easy hits back at us when we were attacking them. I think those are things that we saw that they saw, but it’s young ones. And it’s a different speed of all, and it’s a whole new level. They’re not used to seeing that quick-speed tempo.”