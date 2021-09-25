Lorena 34, Academy 17

LITTLE RIVER — Coming into the game, Academy had the unblemished record. But it was the Leopards who left spotless, as a perfect 1-0 in District 11-3A action.

Rhett Hanson powered for four touchdown runs for Lorena (3-2, 1-0), finishing with 80 yards on the ground. And while he never crossed into the end zone, Reed Michna had another big night rushing the ball, picking up 187 yards for the Leopards.

Lorena built a 14-3 halftime lead. Academy (4-1, 0-1) pulled to within 28-17 on a pair of Kasey Mraz touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, before Hanson tacked on a 12-yard TD run to ice it for the visitors.