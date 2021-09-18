 Skip to main content
Lorena 49, Madisonville 16
CENTEX ROUNDUP

The defending district champion Lorena Leopards are riding high after going three rounds deep in the playoffs last season. They're returning big-time players on both sides of the ball.

MADISONVILLE — Reed Michna had three touchdown runs, and the Leopards made big plays on offense, defense and special teams in a romp over the Mustangs.

Michna finished with 76 yards rushing for well-oiled Lorena (2-2), and Jaylon Henry led the way with 95 yards on the ground.

Andrew Brittain made some nice plays for Lorena, including a 34-yard punt return that set up an 18-yard Rhett Hansen TD run. Brittain also had a 49-yard interception return that led to Michna’s third TD saunter of the night.

Madisonville didn’t score a touchdown until Blessing Ngene blessed the end zone with a 72-yard run in the fourth quarter.

