Lorena 49, Madisonville 16

MADISONVILLE — Reed Michna had three touchdown runs, and the Leopards made big plays on offense, defense and special teams in a romp over the Mustangs.

Michna finished with 76 yards rushing for well-oiled Lorena (2-2), and Jaylon Henry led the way with 95 yards on the ground.

Andrew Brittain made some nice plays for Lorena, including a 34-yard punt return that set up an 18-yard Rhett Hansen TD run. Brittain also had a 49-yard interception return that led to Michna’s third TD saunter of the night.

Madisonville didn’t score a touchdown until Blessing Ngene blessed the end zone with a 72-yard run in the fourth quarter.