Lorena 56, Madisonville 25

LORENA — After last week’s game was canceled at the last minute, the Lorena Leopards had some pent-up scoring to express. And they let it out in a mighty way.
Lorena rushed for 318 yards and showed just as nice a touch through the air as the Leopards tamed t he visiting Mustangs.
Kasen Taylor ran for 98 yards, including touchdown runs of 15 and 56 yards for the Leopards (2-1). Reed Michna contributed 93 yards rushing and was a drive finisher, closing out four scoring drives with TD runs.
Ben Smedshammer passed for 170 yards and showed that he can scamper a bit too, as he scored on a 35-yard run in the second quarter. Lorena’s defense actually got all the scoring started on the night, sacking Madisonville in the end zone for a safety in the opening quarter.
Week 4 high school football photos
Waco High University scrimmage
Waco High and University High scrimmaged each other on Friday, Sept. 18 at Waco ISD Stadium. The season opens for Class 6A and 5A schools next week. The Trojans will host A&M Consolidated on Thursday, Sept. 24 and the Lions will host West Mesquite on Friday, Sept. 25.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
rieselbosqueville
Bosqueville's John Youens intercepts a pass intended for Riesel's Kyson Dieterich.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
rieselbosqueville
Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson gallops past Riesel’s Stash Stewart for a touchdown.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
rieselbosqueville
Bosqueville's Luke Bradshaw rolls out of the pocket against Riesel.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
rieselbosqueville
Riesel's Will McClintock breaks free for a touchdown past Bosqueville defender Hunter Henexson.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Connally Palestine
Connally's Tre Wisner eludes a Palestine defender in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Palestine
Connally's Perrish Cox III (right) pulls down Palestine's Quan'Tae Gage in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Palestine
Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither avoids a group of tacklers for a first down against Palestine in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Palestine
Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither squirts out the pack for a first down against Palestine in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Palestine
Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither throws a touchdown pass to LaMarcus McDonald against Palestine in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Palestine
Connally's LaMarcus McDonald tackles Palestine's Jakayron Conley in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Palestine
Palestine's Jakayron Conley makes a turn past Connally's Junior Beatty (52) in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Argyle La Vega
Argyle running back Knox Scoggins (4) leaps over La Vega’s Marcus Willis (2) for yardage at Eagle Stadium in Arygle on Friday night. The top-ranked Eagles won, 35-7.
Jeff Woo, Denton Record-Chronicle
La Vega Argyle
La Vega's Jordan Rogers prepares to fire a pass in the No. 2 Pirates' 35-7 loss to No. 1 Argyle on Friday night.
Jeff Woo, Denton Record-Chronicle
Argyle La Vega
La Vega’s Jordan Rogers eludes Argyle linebacker Logan May during the No. 2 Pirates’ 35-7 loss on Friday night in Argyle.
Jeff Woo, Denton Record-Chronicle
