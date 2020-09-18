Lorena 56, Madisonville 25

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LORENA — After last week’s game was canceled at the last minute, the Lorena Leopards had some pent-up scoring to express. And they let it out in a mighty way.

Lorena rushed for 318 yards and showed just as nice a touch through the air as the Leopards tamed t he visiting Mustangs.

Kasen Taylor ran for 98 yards, including touchdown runs of 15 and 56 yards for the Leopards (2-1). Reed Michna contributed 93 yards rushing and was a drive finisher, closing out four scoring drives with TD runs.

Ben Smedshammer passed for 170 yards and showed that he can scamper a bit too, as he scored on a 35-yard run in the second quarter. Lorena’s defense actually got all the scoring started on the night, sacking Madisonville in the end zone for a safety in the opening quarter.

Week 4 high school football photos