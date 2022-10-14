Lorena 63, Rockdale 20

ROCKDALE — Ahead of next week’s showdown of state champions, Lorena took care of business first against the Tigers.

The Leopards (6-2, 3-1) delivered a well-balanced effort in the comfortable win. Kasen Taylor had TD runs of 85 and 38 yards, and Jackson Generals tossed a pair of TD passes in the first half. Generals had a 22-yard connection with Camden Brock and a 1-yard hookup with Jadon Porter down by the goal line.

Porter, a Baylor commit, added a second TD catch in the second half, on a 25-yard pass from backup QB Kaden Roberts.

Next up for Lorena is a big one indeed, as the defending 3A Div. I state champs will face defending 3A Div. II state champ Franklin.