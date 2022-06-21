Lorena, Abbott enjoying victor's spoils as Lone Star Cup champions

The results might as well be official now. Lorena (in Class 3A) and Abbott (1A) are Texas’ all-around crème de la crème, winning the UIL's Lone Star Cup in their respective classes after stellar years in athletics, academics and other extracurricular activities.

It’s the first win for both schools and Lorena is the first school from McLennan County to garner the honor in the 25 years it’s been awarded, something that athletic director Ray Biles credits to the students, coaches and teachers.

Though the results won't be official from the UIL until July 1, all the points have been tabulated.

“We’re tremendously proud of the school system that we have out here,” Biles said. “A lot of people have done an awful lot of work for a long time to make this the kind of place it is. But I think the outstanding thing to me is that it’s across the board. ... I think it speaks volumes for the types of kids we have here at Lorena.”

The Leopards scored a total of 96 points through the year, getting major boosts in the leaderboard with a state football title, their first trip to the state tournament in volleyball, a regional appearance that ended one win away from state in softball, and a regional semifinal appearance in boys’ basketball. Lorena also tallied points in marching band, girls’ cross country, robotics, spirit, girls’ basketball, girls’ soccer, boys’ soccer, boys’ golf and baseball.

Biles said that the success Lorena has seen is due to the buy-in from the staff and sponsors in their goal to prepare students for the road ahead.

“We're not going to lower the bar. We won't change the standard. There's going to be a set standard here,” Biles said. “Bottom line is, you know, there's a certain expectation on the field, off the field and in everything else that we do, that we try to maintain.

"An awful lot of our coaches and sponsors have bought into that. I think our administration's definitely bought into that attitude about what we're doing in the classroom and on the field. So, anyway, it's a community effort and one that we're extremely proud of.”

The same can be said in Abbott, where according to athletic director Terry Crawford, the Lone Star Cup has always been in the cross-hairs for the Panthers, who tallied 65 points on the year.

“It’s something that we’ve been chasing for a long time,” Crawford said, “We’re successful every year. We had a little run there on the boys' athletic side, but we’re always successful. I think we just went over the top this year.”

Abbott scored big points in the One Act Play with a first-place state finish and a trip to the state baseball tournament. According to Crawford, the same athletes making plays on the diamond were also breaking a leg on the stage.

“When you’re at the 1A level, it’s not like we have a different basketball player, football player, baseball player, track athlete — they’re all the same. They’re all the same kids,” Crawford said. “Something that a lot of people don’t know is that 12 of the kids that were on our baseball team that went to state were also on the state champion One Act Play groups.”

The Panthers added to their tally with points in volleyball, football, spirit, girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, softball and district academic competition. Both Crawford and Biles noted the smaller enrollment numbers at Abbott and Lorena as a factor in the well-rounded attributes of their students and athletes.

“It’s huge, you know,” Crawford said. “What happens in a small school environment is you get to experience a lot of things. ... These kids go on to college and I don’t worry about them, because when they get into college, things slow down for them. And they go, ‘I’m going to focus on this now.’ So I think it’s one of the reasons why we have so much success when our kids leave this school and go on into their professional lives.”

