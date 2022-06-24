Lorena advances to 7-on-7 state final before falling

COLLEGE STATION — Lorena played for a state football title Friday. Sound familiar?

This time the Leopards came up just short in the Division II championship game of the Texas 7-on-7 Tournament, as Hitchcock topped Lorena, 33-6, in the final.

Still, it was a tremendous couple of days for Lorena, which won the Class 3A Division I state championship last fall and went 6-2 in this summer event. On Friday the Leopards notched wins over Lindale, Silsbee, Pleasant Grove and Wichita Falls to reach the final. Among the stars for Lorena was Super Centex receiver Jadon Porter, a Baylor commit who will be a junior in the fall.

Elsewhere in the D2 bracket, China Spring won its opening game over Goliad, 26-20, before falling in its second game to Hitchcock, 19-12. Cameron Yoe lost its opening game Friday to Ponder, 41-28.

In the Division III bracket, Chilton edged Marlin, 21-19, in an all-Centex clash to open the day, but the Pirates fell to eventual champion Miles, 34-18, in their second game.

In Division I pool play for the biggest schools, Temple won games over Conroe Sharyland and Rockwall Heath before dropping its final game of the day to Grand Oaks, 28-26.