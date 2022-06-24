 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lorena advances to 7-on-7 state final before falling

  • 0
Lorena 7 on 7

Lorena reached the Div. II championship game of the State 7-on-7 event Friday, tallying a 6-2 overall record in the event.

 Lorena ISD

COLLEGE STATION — Lorena played for a state football title Friday. Sound familiar?

This time the Leopards came up just short in the Division II championship game of the Texas 7-on-7 Tournament, as Hitchcock topped Lorena, 33-6, in the final.

Still, it was a tremendous couple of days for Lorena, which won the Class 3A Division I state championship last fall and went 6-2 in this summer event. On Friday the Leopards notched wins over Lindale, Silsbee, Pleasant Grove and Wichita Falls to reach the final. Among the stars for Lorena was Super Centex receiver Jadon Porter, a Baylor commit who will be a junior in the fall.

Elsewhere in the D2 bracket, China Spring won its opening game over Goliad, 26-20, before falling in its second game to Hitchcock, 19-12. Cameron Yoe lost its opening game Friday to Ponder, 41-28.

In the Division III bracket, Chilton edged Marlin, 21-19, in an all-Centex clash to open the day, but the Pirates fell to eventual champion Miles, 34-18, in their second game.

People are also reading…

In Division I pool play for the biggest schools, Temple won games over Conroe Sharyland and Rockwall Heath before dropping its final game of the day to Grand Oaks, 28-26.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert