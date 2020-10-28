 Skip to main content
Lorena, Bosqueville players grab Trib Player of the Week honors
top story

bosquevillecrawford

Bosqueville's Jay King tries to outrun Crawford's Luke Torbert.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Lorena defensive end Jourdan Jackson edged out teammate Andrew Brittain in the WacoTrib.com Defensive Player of the Week poll.

Jackson had five sacks among his seven tackles and forced a fumble in the Leopards’ 28-20 win over Cameron Yoe on Friday. He gathered 369 votes in the poll to stay in front of Brittain, a Leopards safety, who got 236 votes.

Bosqueville running back Jay King won the offensive poll. King carried 23 times for 136 yards in the Bulldogs’ 27-20 loss to seventh-ranked Crawford on Friday. He received 155 votes, 52 more than Lorena QB Ben Smedshammer in second place.

The Player of the Week polls are made up from entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

What's the perfect football practice weather? Who's just playing for pride this week? What's the ideal postgame country tune? The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry answer these questions and more on this week's high school football podcast at WacoTrib.com.

