WEST — Khi Ritchie’s final shot hung on the rim for a tantalizing second, then curled into the basket and sent a delighted roar from the Lorena fans at a packed West High School gym.

Ritchie’s basket on an in-bounds pass from guard Collin Hill fell through the hoop with four seconds left, lifting the Leopards to a 38-37 victory over Mexia on Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Though the game dragged for much of the first three quarters, it lived up to its billing at the end. Lorena (31-5), ranked No. 3 in the final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll of the regular season, and No. 13 Mexia traded the lead three times in the last five minutes with a couple of ties in there as well.

Lorena coach Matt Jackson called timeout with 7.6 seconds left in regulation and set up the final play. At that point, junior guard Camden Brock had 18 points, including nine during the Leopards’ fourth quarter rally.

With Brock covered up by the Mexia defense, Hill lobbed the ball to Ritchie, who found a way to go up and get the ball on the rim.

“We had something we’ve been working on for a while,” Jackson said. “Khi was right there ready. These guys have played together so long. They know the right guy is going to be in the right spot at the right time.”

After Mexia called timeout, the Blackcats were able to inbound the ball to star senior guard Landon Anderson. He drove three quarters of the court into the lane, but his layup attempt hit the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

With the win, Lorena advances to the 3A Region 3 tournament starting on Friday at Midway. The Leopards will face No. 2 Hitchcock in the semifinals in the first game of the night at 6.

Mexia’s season comes to an end with a 30-7 mark.

The Blackcats led for most of the game and had a seven-point advantage when Da’kedrick Brooks hit a 3-pointer just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter.

But Brock answered with a transition jumper and Ritchie, who finished with eight points and seven rebounds, had a tip-in that cut the Blackcats’ lead to four with 6:57 remaining.

Hill made an inside basket on an assist from Carter Pitts that tied it at 28, the first time Lorena had pulled even since the opening jump.

Mexia freshman guard Kelan Collins hit a 3-pointer that put his team ahead, 34-31, with 2:10 left. But Lorena junior guard Jackson Generals answered 12 seconds later with a trey from the corner.

The teams’ stars followed with a similar tete-a-tete. Brock made a running jumper for a 36-34 lead, then Anderson answered with a drive to tie it.

Anderson later made one of two free throws, setting up the final sequence.

“We got in the huddle in a late timeout and I just looked at the guys and said, ‘We’re going to win this game,’” Jackson said. “They looked back at me and said, ‘Yes.’ And they went out and did it.”

Lorena guard Keegan Rowell scored the Leopards’ first points of the game midway through the first quarter, but they came at a high price.

Rowell stole a pass on the defensive end and quickly converted it into a dunk. However, he came down awkwardly on his right arm and immediately left the game. Rowell had ice on the elbow area of his right arm later in the first half and sat out the second half with his wrist wrapped.

“One of the best things about these guys is that’s a great team in there,” Jackson said. “When one of the guys goes down, they’re going to pick up their brother. So I’m really, really proud of the guys.”

Early on, Mexia built a 15-4 lead when forward TJ Bryant scored on an assist from Collins with 4:46 left in the second quarter. But that was the Blackcats’ last basket of the first half.

Lorena fought back as Brock scored six consecutive points and cut Mexia’s lead to 15-10.

The Blackcats appeared to be content with that margin as they stalled out the last minute and a half of the second quarter and went to intermission up by five.

Houston Furr 68, Connally 43

BRYAN – Houston Furr ended the Connally Cadets’ dreams of reaching the regional tournament for the third straight year.

Furr took down Connally in the Region III-4A quarterfinals at Bryan High School as the Cadets finished with a 28-5 record.

Furr will play the winner of Hardin-Jefferson and Silsbee in the regional semifinals on Friday in Bryan. Tuesday’s loss ended a 14-game winning streak for the Cadets.