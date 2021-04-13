Lorena clutch hitting claims district softball title

“I was hoping we could get one more run or manufacture something,” West coach Guyla Smith said. “We were almost there, but we’re still in the learning process.”

Houser ended the West threat in the bottom of the sixth by striking out Lady Trojans leadoff hitter Maddie Honea looking.

In the bottom of the seventh, Houser struck out Hlovenka with a runner on second to end the game and finish off her complete-game effort in the circle.

Houser struck out six West batters, all in the final three innings.

“She got stronger,” Dolezel said. “She was hitting her spots all night. She had another pitch that we added kind of in the middle innings that kind of got them a little off balance. I asked her, ‘Can you throw that pitch?’ It’s not her changeup. Her off-speed is a little faster. It looks like something that she throws faster.”

West pitcher Kelcie Griffin went the distance in the circle and surrendered just six hits. She struck out one and issued three walks.

Bell and Houser combined for four of Lorena’s hits and three RBIs. Wachtendorf turned a pair of walks into two runs that helped Lorena push ahead, 3-1, after three innings.

“We know we’re going to be in a battle with West every time we play them just because they play good defense and they’re going to put the ball in play,” Dolezel said. “They make you put the ball in play too. If we get clutch hits, which did there in the seventh inning, we give ourselves a chance.”

