Lorena flex subdues Cameron Yoemen, 42-20

Yoe (3-6, 3-2) is still in good shape for a playoff berth with one game remaining against McGregor next week.

For a few minutes at the end of the second quarter and as the bands marched at halftime, it looked like the Yoemen might jumble up the standings.

However, while the home Lorena fans were nervously watching the halftime show, Leopards coach Ray Biles was spelling out the situation for his players.

“He said it was sloppy and that’s not how we play ball here,” Hanson said. “He told us to fix it, come out in the second half and punch them in the mouth.”

Biles said the Lorena coaches tweaked a few things and called on the Leopards to bounce back from adversity.

“It was a challenge,” Biles said. “We didn’t play our best half of football for the first time in a long time and we’re fortunate to still have a lead. But the second half is going to be the tale of what’s going to happen and I was very proud of the way they responded.”

The Leopards made big plays early to establish a 14-0 lead by the middle of the first quarter.