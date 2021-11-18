Lorena floors Woodville in second quarter, wins 50-6

MADISONVILLE — Anybody wondering if the fifth-ranked Lorena Leopards are a heavyweight in the Class 3A Division I playoffs got an answer on Thursday night.
The Leopards threw a knockout punch early in their second-round game against Woodville.
Lorena senior quarterback Ryne Abel and do-it-all sophomore Jadon Porter proved to be an offensive combination the Eagles couldn’t withstand. They led the Leopards to a 50-6 victory at Madisonville High School’s Mustang Stadium.
Abel passed for 259 yards and five touchdowns. Porter caught four passes for 120 yards and two TDs and rushed for another 59 and a score.
Lorena’s defense played its part to near perfection, too.
The Leopards shut out Woodville in the first half, constantly harassing Eagles QB Jack Fowler. Then defensive backs Michael Moore and Andrew Brittain each won contested balls for interceptions to stop Eagles drives in the second half.
It all added up to a lopsided win that sends Lorena (10-2) into the third round of the playoffs. The Leopards await the winner of Friday’s game between Columbus and Anahuac.
Lorena turned a close game into a blowout with 28-unanswered points in the second quarter. The Leopards put the ball in Porter’s hands a lot during the period and it paid off every time.
Abel provided the initial spark in the big second quarter when he looked deep for his star wide receiver on a first-and-10 from the Woodville 35. The Eagles defense missed an assignment, leaving Porter with all kinds of acreage to himself. He settled under the pass and walked into the end zone for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
At that point, Lorena’s defense clamped down on what had been a spunky Woodville offense in the first quarter. The Leopards allowed one first down and 30 yards of total offense in the final 12 minutes of the first half.
Defensive lineman Cason Pitts and linebacker Braylon Henry highlighted the effort with a sack of Fowler, foiling the only drive in which the Eagles moved the chains in the second quarter.
Porter made a key special teams play that turned up the volume for Lorena. Facing a fourth-and-four from the Woodville 43, Porter, also the punter, caught the punt snap and took off running with the ball. He gained 22 yards to convert despite a personal foul penalty at the end of the play.
That led to a Porter rushing touchdown. Abel handed him the ball on a jet sweep. Porter then used blocks from Kasen Taylor and Camden Brock to get into the end zone on a 13-yard rush.
Lorena was leading 21-0 with less than four minutes remaining until halftime, but Abel was far from done.
Abel connected with Taylor over the top of the Eagles’ defense for a 39-yard touchdown at the 2:00 mark.
The Leopards defense got the ball back from Woodville in time for one more big play. So Abel went up top again and found Porter on a post route for a 51-yard TD.
When the bands marched at halftime, Abel already had 159 passing yards and three scoring tosses, leading Lorena to a 35-0 advantage.
The Leopards QB added a 14-yard screen pass touchdown to Rhett Hanson and a 48-yard strike to Caleb Blanek.
Lorena’s defense got in on the scoring just after Woodville’s only touchdown. Late in the third quarter, Henry scooped a fumble on the extra-point attempt and dashed the length of the field to give the Leopards two more points.
It was that kind of night for Lorena, which heads into Thanksgiving week with football left to play for the second consecutive season.