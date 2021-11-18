Lorena floors Woodville in second quarter, wins 50-6

Abel provided the initial spark in the big second quarter when he looked deep for his star wide receiver on a first-and-10 from the Woodville 35. The Eagles defense missed an assignment, leaving Porter with all kinds of acreage to himself. He settled under the pass and walked into the end zone for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

At that point, Lorena’s defense clamped down on what had been a spunky Woodville offense in the first quarter. The Leopards allowed one first down and 30 yards of total offense in the final 12 minutes of the first half.

Defensive lineman Cason Pitts and linebacker Braylon Henry highlighted the effort with a sack of Fowler, foiling the only drive in which the Eagles moved the chains in the second quarter.

Porter made a key special teams play that turned up the volume for Lorena. Facing a fourth-and-four from the Woodville 43, Porter, also the punter, caught the punt snap and took off running with the ball. He gained 22 yards to convert despite a personal foul penalty at the end of the play.

That led to a Porter rushing touchdown. Abel handed him the ball on a jet sweep. Porter then used blocks from Kasen Taylor and Camden Brock to get into the end zone on a 13-yard rush.