Lorena-Gatesville canceled
Friday’s nondistrict game between Lorena and Gatesville was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, Lorena ISD announced on Friday.

Lorena ISD tweeted that the cancellation was due to “a positive COVID-19 test for one of our players. The district was notified after 5 p.m., and in abundance of caution and in order to begin contact tracing, decided to refrain from playing the game.”

Lorena (1-1) is scheduled to host Madisonville next Friday, while Gatesville (0-2) has a home game with Hillsboro.

