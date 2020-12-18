Lorena girls pick apart Riesel with precise passing, 79-19

“It is fun (to get out and run). We’ve got a little length to us, and we can get after it and press a little bit,” Gee said. “We haven’t run as well all the time. We haven’t been as consistent in practice with having everybody there. But we ran well tonight, we got some easy looks out of that. But, again, our length helps us on that.”

Lorena built a cozy 36-7 cushion by halftime. Riesel stayed on the bench in the gym for its halftime adjustments from head coach Derek Cahn, and the Indians responded in the third quarter with their best output at eight points. However, Lorena just kept rolling with efficiency, and still added to its lead by outscoring Riesel, 23-8, in the period.

Morgan Richter topped Riesel with eight points and five rebounds, knocking down three nice 16-foot jumpers en route to those digits. But the Indians endured multiple minutes-long scoring droughts on the night.

Lorena will now take eight days off for the Christmas break before returning to practice in preparation for its Dec. 30 district clash with Troy. That game should provide a much fiercer challenge for the Lady Leopards, considering Troy features one of the best athletes in the area in junior Graycee Mosley, who came into Friday night’s action averaging 27.9 points and 16.3 rebounds.