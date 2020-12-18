Lorena girls pick apart Riesel with precise passing, 79-19

A harmonious soprano-bass duet, the first drops on the Titan and the Texas Giant at Six Flags, and Lorena’s post-to-post passing.
What are exhilarating high-low combinations, Alex?
Talk about having all the answers. Lorena didn’t just have a height advantage over its District 17-3A foe Riesel on Friday, though it did have that. But it also showed a significant sight advantage, seeing the court beautifully and making precise passes in a comfortable 79-19 romp over the undersized Lady Indians in the final game for both teams before the holiday break.
Nine different players registered at least one assist, as Lorena (9-5 overall, 2-0 district) picked apart Riesel’s zone defense.
“I thought we moved the ball extremely well,” Lorena coach Rodney Gee said. “I thought we shared the basketball. It wasn’t about my shot, it was about our shot. I was really proud of them, because we did move the basketball and got open shots tonight.”
At times, it felt like the Riesel (1-6, 0-2) players were using their normal eyes, while Lorena’s were all equipped with virtual reality headsets, seeing things a step ahead and in crystal-clear focus. It’s a staple of the Gee-coached attack: Use the high post to survey the defense. But even though the Lady Leopards have tallied some impressive, lopsided wins in this 2020-21 season, this was their masterpiece of efficiency.
“We’ve played pretty well with some of that high-low stuff, but tonight was definitely the best,” Gee said. “We really did a good job of seeing what was open, taking it to the short corner, taking it to the high post, and getting it in there and playing out of the post area tonight. I thought it was the best we’ve played in that so far.”
Leigh Jespersen certainly received a gift extravaganza. Lorena’s sophomore forward smoothly operated out of the short corner and sliced to the hoop whenever Riesel’s zone collapsed on junior post Kate Houser at the elbow. Houser made several nice deliveries to the cutting Jespersen for buckets, as the Lady Leopards shot out to a 16-2 lead after a quarter.
Senior Corbin Parnell paced four Lorena players in double figures with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Jespersen contributed 16 points, Avery Harris tossed in 15 points off the bench, and Ashlyn Wachtendorf zipped her way to 11 points.
While Lorena’s deliveries found their target without a tracking code, Riesel’s passes were decidedly less crisp. The Indians hurt themselves with turnovers, sometimes tossing the ball a foot over the head of their intended target and out of bounds.
However, Lorena’s defense deserves much of the credit for those miscues. The Lady Leopards pounced into the passing lanes with aggressiveness, coming up with 22 steals to jump-start an effective transition game. Wachtendorf led all players with six steals.
“It is fun (to get out and run). We’ve got a little length to us, and we can get after it and press a little bit,” Gee said. “We haven’t run as well all the time. We haven’t been as consistent in practice with having everybody there. But we ran well tonight, we got some easy looks out of that. But, again, our length helps us on that.”
Lorena built a cozy 36-7 cushion by halftime. Riesel stayed on the bench in the gym for its halftime adjustments from head coach Derek Cahn, and the Indians responded in the third quarter with their best output at eight points. However, Lorena just kept rolling with efficiency, and still added to its lead by outscoring Riesel, 23-8, in the period.
Morgan Richter topped Riesel with eight points and five rebounds, knocking down three nice 16-foot jumpers en route to those digits. But the Indians endured multiple minutes-long scoring droughts on the night.
Lorena will now take eight days off for the Christmas break before returning to practice in preparation for its Dec. 30 district clash with Troy. That game should provide a much fiercer challenge for the Lady Leopards, considering Troy features one of the best athletes in the area in junior Graycee Mosley, who came into Friday night’s action averaging 27.9 points and 16.3 rebounds.
“I think we’re getting there. But it’s the consistency,” Lorena’s Gee said. “That’s really the thing. We’ve had some spurts where we’ve played really well this year, we just haven’t put it together all the time. I’m trying to get us to play possession by possession, and that’s the big deal. We played a really tough nondistrict schedule that I think helped us do that, but if we get more consistent I like our kids.”
BOYS
La Vega 96, Ennis 52
ENNIS — Five different players scored in double digits as the running Pirates found their pace with a big nondistrict road win over the Class 5A Lions.
Randy Woolf helped in a variety of ways, tallying a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Marcus Willis led No. 21-ranked La Vega’s scoring effort with 23 points, Jordan Rogers picked up 11 points and eight assists, Bryson Williams nabbed 14 points, and Lamarion Williams had 11 points and eight boards.
La Vega improved to 2-2 on the year. It has played three straight games against higher-classification foes.
