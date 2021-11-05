Lorena girls take program-best second at state cross country meet

ROUND ROCK — Earlier this week, Lorena cross country coach Matt Jackson really put his team through its paces. He set up one of the more grueling workouts of the season.

“The whole purpose was to put them in a couple of situations where they didn’t know if they could go any harder, go any faster,” Jackson said. “I wanted them to feel that moment, so that they were successful when they got faced with that.”

Game plan — executed. Lorena’s preparation paid off as the Lady Leopards finished second overall in the Class 3A girls team standings at the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Friday at Old Settlers Park. It’s the best finish in program history for Lorena, which was making its third straight state appearance after finishing 13th (in Class 4A) in 2019 and fourth in 3A last year.

“They just went out there and competed their tails off,” Jackson said. “There’s not a tougher group of kids in the state of Texas. They gave everything they’ve got, and I’m so proud of them. They were willing to do the hard stuff, so that we could have great moments like this.”