Lorena girls take program-best second at state cross country meet

ROUND ROCK — Earlier this week, Lorena cross country coach Matt Jackson really put his team through its paces. He set up one of the more grueling workouts of the season.
“The whole purpose was to put them in a couple of situations where they didn’t know if they could go any harder, go any faster,” Jackson said. “I wanted them to feel that moment, so that they were successful when they got faced with that.”
Game plan — executed. Lorena’s preparation paid off as the Lady Leopards finished second overall in the Class 3A girls team standings at the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Friday at Old Settlers Park. It’s the best finish in program history for Lorena, which was making its third straight state appearance after finishing 13th (in Class 4A) in 2019 and fourth in 3A last year.
“They just went out there and competed their tails off,” Jackson said. “There’s not a tougher group of kids in the state of Texas. They gave everything they’ve got, and I’m so proud of them. They were willing to do the hard stuff, so that we could have great moments like this.”
Addison “Addy” Skyora continued her season-long onslaught on the finish line for Lorena as she finished third overall in the race and second among team-scoring runners. Sykora completed the two-mile course in 11:50.1, behind only winner Hannah Spears of Holliday (11:34.9) and Esmerelda Garcia of Wallis Brazos (11:48.9). Sykora finished 21st at the state meet in 2019 as a freshman and fifth last year.
“She’s a fighter,” Jackson said. “Some kids just have it, and she does.”
Lorena’s girls finished with 87 points, second only to state champion Holliday’s 39 points. Among team scoring runners, Lady Leopard freshman Avery Heard was seventh, senior Chloe Tigelaar was 14th, senior Rebekah Holle was 29th and sophomore Jasmine Medina placed 35th.
West senior Makayla Pavelka scored a top-20 overall state finish in her final high school race, coming in 17th.
The McGregor girls, making their fifth straight state appearance, came in eighth overall, led by Kyndall Houchin in 30th place.
In the Class 3A boys’ race, McGregor charged to a sixth-place finish while Cameron Yoe took 12th in the 16-team field. McGregor was topped by Dawson Keller in 27th place.
The Blum Bobcats finished 10th in the Class 1A boys’ team race, while in the 1A girls’ race Aquilla junior Abigail Huffhines scored a Top 10 state finish. She placed ninth overall with a time of 12:56.19.
The UIL state meet will continue Saturday with races in Classes 6A, 4A and 2A.