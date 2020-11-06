Lorena holds on for district championship over Rockdale, 49-42

ROCKDALE — With the district championship on the line, the Lorena defense got the stop they needed.
The Leopards defense corralled Rockdale quarterback Kobe Mitchell with time running out and the Tigers driving for a potential game-tying score. By getting Mitchell, who moments earlier ran for a 60-yard touchdown, to the turf, Lorena caused time to run out and the Leopards preserved a 49-42 victory on Friday night at Rockdale Tiger Stadium.
In doing so, Lorena finished off a fantastic run in District 11-3A Division I. The Leopards (7-2, 5-1) won their last four district games to claim the loop championship.
Lorena, which moved from Class 4A Division II to 3A Division I in realignment last spring, will have the No. 1 seed from 11-3A D-I. The Leopards will play Boling in bi-district in a game tentatively set for 7:30 on Friday night in Giddings.
The Leopards had to hold on in the fourth quarter, but they made just enough plays to fend off a dynamic Tigers offense.
Lorena quarterback Ben Smedshammer passed for 220 yards and a touchdown and ran for 71 and three scores. Leopards running back Reed Michna rushed for 111, including a 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put his team in front 42-20.
Rockdale QB Kobe Mitchell passed for 213 yards and rushed for 117. He got loose in the secondary and scrambled away from the Lorena defense on a 60-yard scoring run with a little less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers, trailing 49-42 with 2:54 left, attempted an onside kick following Mitchell’s long romp, but Lorena’s Daylan Browder pounced on the ball.
Lorena scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown when Smedshammer hit Jadon Porter on a slant route that Porter took to the house for a 40-yard touchdown with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter.
Lorena and Rockdale traded punches and momentum swung wildly in the first half.
Leopards defensive lineman Jourdan Jackson recovered a fumble to scuttle Rockdale’s game-opening drive and gave Lorena the ball at the Tigers’ 22.
Smedshammer took the Lorena offense swiftly toward the goal line from there. He and Michna traded runs to gain a first down at the Tigers’ 12. Then Smedshammer hit Porter for an eight-yard gain to the 4-yard line and the Leopards QB took the ball over the goal line on the next play.
However, Rockdale came back with an emphatic answer as Cedric Mitchell ran away from the Leopards cover team on the ensuing kickoff and scored the Tigers’ initial touchdown.
Smedshammer capped Lorena’s second possession with a 22-yard touchdown run for a 14-6 lead.
But that too was short lived.
On the first play of Rockdale’s next drive, Kobe Mitchell threw over the top of the Leopards defense and connected with Kesean Raven for a 69-yard touchdown. The PAT failed and Lorena kept a 14-13 edge with 5:25 still left in the first quarter.
The Lorena defense stiffened from that point and limited Rockale’s big plays until midway through the second quarter.
The Leopards surged ahead with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Porter and Rhett Hanson each had 10-yard scoring runs to help Lorena swell its lead to 28-13.
But the Tigers struck again when Kobe Mitchell went deep to Anthony Dansby for a 54-yard gain to the Lorena 5. Two plays later, Kobe Mitchell threw a dart to Cedric Mitchell for the score.
Lorena kicker McCray Lewis missed a 32-yard field goal in the final 10 seconds of the second quarter and the Leopards took a 28-20 lead to the break.
