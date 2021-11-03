Lorena Leopards dominate Trib Player of Week vote

The Lorena Leopards swept this week’s WacoTrib.com player of the week polls as running back Rhett Hanson and defensive back Michael Moore hogged the votes.

Hanson rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He collected 1,172 votes to finish more than 400 votes ahead of Riesel’s Cade Amber in second place.

Moore, who recently returned from an early season injury and has made an impact on offense and defense, had two interceptions and returned one of them 34 yards for a touchdown in the Leopards’ 56-0 victory over Caldwell. He was 61 votes in front of Mart defensive lineman Alan Harringer in second place.

The WacoTrib.com player of the week polls are made up from the Trib’s weekly Honor Roll. This will be the final week of the Honor Roll as it ends with the regular season. Coaches can send honor roll nominations to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

