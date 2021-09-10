Lorena lets loose, rolls over Gatesville, 54-0

LORENA — The Lorena football team broke out of its postgame huddle with jokes, punches on the shoulder pads and plenty of smiles.
There was no shame in the Leopards’ close losses the first two weeks of this season against state-ranked Franklin and China Spring. But Lorena isn’t into the bright side of narrow defeat.
That showed as the Leopards pounded visiting Gatesville, 54-0, on Friday night at Leopard Field.
The Hornets, who won their season opener against Llano then fell to Glen Rose last week, missed a couple of field goal tries. That’s as close as they came to getting on the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, Lorena (1-2) got it done in a variety of ways on the offensive side.
Leopards quarterback Ryne Abel passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Lorena receiver Jadon Porter caught seven passes for 74 yards and a TD and added a 60-yard run on a jet sweep in the third quarter.
Leopards running back Reed Michna broke loose for an 82-yard touchdown run after halftime that boosted him to 102 rushing on nine carries.
And the Leopards defense, well, it just didn’t ever allow Gatesville (1-2) to get anything going. Lorena defensive back Andrew Brittain had an interception. Defensive linemen Rhett Hanson and Joe Gutshall posted sacks and linebacker Braylon Henry had a key tackle for loss early in the contest.
“We needed some good things to happen,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “We talked about it all week. We talked an awful lot about getting off to a good start, a fast start. Tonight we put up 27 in the first quarter. That part of it is what I’m most excited about.”
The Leopards left no doubt from the very beginning as their defense swarmed Gatesville and the Lorena offense clicked to near perfection.
Abel tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers in the first half.
His second completion of the game went to Kasen Taylor on a wide receiver screen to the left side near the Leopards sideline. Taylor picked up a block from fellow receiver Camden Brock and sprinted 48 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, Abel stood tall in the pocket before calmly putting a pass right on target to Porter which the star sophomore caught as he was crossing the goal line for a 26-yard score.
To cap the half, Abel tossed another receiver screen to his left to Colton Dale that went 21 yards for a touchdown.
“They can’t really stay on one receiver,” Abel said. “We’ve got others for a reason. (Porter) can do a lot of good things with the ball. Kasen Taylor might be pretty small, but he’s quick.”
When the bands played and the homecoming queen was crowned at halftime, Abel already had 212 passing yards after completing 12 of 15 attempts.
Lorena running back Michna also got in the act early. He caught a screen pass and took it 42 yards before being brought down at the Hornets’ 12 midway through the second quarter. On the next play, he took a handoff and picked his way through the Gatesville defense for the TD. Then, for the encore, he caught the two-point conversion pass from Abel that made it 14-0.
On the flip side, Lorena didn’t allow the Gatesville offense to travel outside its own 40 until early in the second quarter.
The Hornets eventually put together a march, trailing 27-0 midway through the first half. But on a third-and-goal from the 7, Hanson ran down Gatesville QB Banner Allman from behind and posted a seven-yard sack. The Hornets missed a field goal to end the drive and went to halftime still searching for points.
Lorena was using mostly backups at the skill positions on offense in the fourth quarter. Hanson, who rotates in the backfield with Michna, notched the final TD on a two-yard dive.
That pretty much finished off an effort in which the Leopards tallied 540 yards of total offense while holding Gatesville to 127.