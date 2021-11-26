Lorena makes another emphatic statement by pounding Columbus, 62-13

“It helps your defense an awful lot when you get off to a fast start,” Biles said. “I’m very happy about that, and they did a good job of getting head early and playing ahead of the sticks. Most of our drives we were in front of the sticks, but it makes everything easier when you’re playing from in front.”

Abel added another touchdown pass on Lorena’s next drive, as he hit Caleb Blanek for a 31-yard score.

Columbus (10-3) scored its only first-half touchdown when Colton Pitchford made a diving grab in the end zone for a 22-yard score with 8:43 left before halftime to make it a 20-7 game.

But it was all Lorena after that.

After a wide-open Caleb Blanek scored a 29-yard touchdown, the Lorena defense took over with interceptions on three straight drives. Braylon Henry grabbed two of them, while Dale snagged one on a pass that floated to the sideline and had an easy 16-yard stroll to the end zone.

“We felt like we needed to keep them behind the chains, and if we did that, things would simplify a lot,” Biles said. “And we’ve got a pretty good secondary. Those guys did a great job of running to the ball. It all worked.