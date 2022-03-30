 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Lorena, Marlin coaches honored by Texas Football magazine

Lorena Brock

Lorena's head coach Ray Biles bites on his gold medal while being honored for his 200th win over Brock in the state championship game.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Lorena’s Ray Biles and Marlin’s Ruben Torres picked up Coach of the Year honors on Monday from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, for Classes 3A and 2A, respectively.

In his 30th season leading the Leopards, Biles led Lorena to a 14-2 season and the Class 3A Div. I state championship, the school’s first since 1987. Lorena’s 35-18 state win over Brock coincidentally happened to be the 200th in Biles’ career. He was named the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Year after the season.

Torres, meanwhile, oversaw Marlin’s rise to an 11-4 season and a trip to the Class 2A Div. I state semifinals in his first year as head coach. Prior to his arrival, Marlin had suffered losing seasons in nine of the past 10 years.

Marlin (copy)

Marlin coach Ruben Torres guided the Bulldogs to the state semifinals in his first season at the school in 2021.
