Lorena pounds McGregor, 49-21

LORENA — It was an important District 11-3A Div. I contest Friday night in Lorena, but it was no contest, as the Leopards dominated McGregor, 49-21, to move to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the rugged league.

Except for taking a knee on the final snap before halftime, Lorena scored on every offensive possession of the first half. After forcing a three-and-out to begin the game, the Leopards only needed three plays to go 35 yards to open the scoring. Leopards quarterback Jackson Generals darted around the right edge to score on a 19-yard run.

Following an interception by Collin Hill, Lorena once again set up shop on the McGregor side of the field, and once again only needed three plays to score. This time, running back Kasen Taylor ran it in from 26 yards out.

Both touchdowns runs were sprung by strong blocking. Lorena head coach Ray Biles was proud of the way his line set the edge.

“The execution was good,” he said. “I was proud of the effort. They got after it early in the ball game this week. That was encouraging.”

After Taylor tacked on two more rushing touchdowns and the score stood at 28-0, the Bulldogs (1-6, 0-3) finally got something going. They drove 64 yards in six plays.

The drive was punctuated by a four-yard touchdown run by Sebastian Torres. The big play was a 39-yard pass from quarterback Tracer Rice to tight end Caden Byford.

Later in the second quarter, with the score 42-14, several Lorena starters gave way to backups, but the second string went on an impressive drive of its own, going 66 yards in 10 plays. Running back Cameron Elston, who had four carries during the march, scored on a 1-yard plunge.

Lorena led 49-14 at the break. The Leopards had 19 first downs and averaged 12 yards per play in the first half. Their longest play was a 36-yard pass from Generals to Jaden Porter, but they had six plays over 20 yards.

“We popped some big ones,” Biles said. “That is a big part of what we do.”

McGregor’s other two scores came on an 85-yard kickoff return by wide receiver Darieus Dixon and a 61-yard run by Torres.

With the win, Lorena kept close to district leaders Franklin and Cameron Yoe, who are both undefeated in district.

Franklin and Lorena, the two Class 3A defending state champions, square off in Lorena on October 21. Before that heavyweight bout, the Leopards travel to Rockdale next Friday.

The McGregor community is still grieving following the tragic shooting on September 30. A moment of silence was held before the game, and many Lorena fans wore orange to voice hope for a future free from gun violence.

The Bulldogs host Cameron Yoe next Friday.