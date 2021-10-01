Lorena punishes Troy with physical, downhill attack, 55-14

LORENA — Lorena’s balanced, physical rushing attack was on full display Friday night, as the 10th-ranked Leopards ran over and away from Troy, 55-14.
Lorena moved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in District 11-3A Division I with its fourth straight win.
Avenging their only district loss from last year, the Leopards dominated from start to finish. They rushed for 353 yards, gained 20 first downs and had 11 plays go for 15 yards or more.
Leopard running backs Braylon Henry and Cason Pitts led the way with 122 and 122 yards, respectively.
“I thought we executed really well,” Lorena head coach Ray Biles said. “We had a lot of guys get their hands on the ball. We had fresh legs all night.”
Seven different players carried the ball for Lorena, and four scored touchdowns. Biles said the guys in the trenches deserved credit for the impressive running success.
“As a group, the offensive line played great,” said Biles, who is in his 30th year coaching the Leopards. “We rotated backs, and they all had similar numbers. That says a lot.”
Not to be outdone, Lorena quarterback Ryne Abel was 9-of-10 through the air for 141 yards.
The first half was the Henry and Camden Brock show.
After holding Troy (0-5, 0-1) on the game’s opening possession, the Leopards drove 50 yards in three quick plays, culminating with a 37-yard scamper by Henry. He burst through a gaping hole in the middle to race untouched into the end zone. Then, on Lorena’s next series, Henry took a handoff on 4th-and-4 and raced 32 yards, as the Leopards built a 14-0 lead.
From there, Brock, a wide receiver, took over. He caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Abel, beating single coverage. Later, he outjumped two Trojan defensive backs to haul in a 40-yard touchdown reception.
Lorena led 27-7 at the break. Other than running one play directly before half, the Leopards scored on all their first half possessions.
After intermission, the Leopards picked up right where they left off. On the second play of the third quarter, running back Reed Michna broke loose for a 72-yard run on his only carry of the night.
After defensive lineman Baxter Bankston recovered a Trojan fumble on the next play, Henry added his third touchdown run of the night, this time from 15 yards out. Pitts found the end zone later in the third quarter on a 52-yard run. That score came at the end of a 7-play drive where he carried the ball on every play.
Troy got touchdowns from running back Steve Jackson and quarterback Jace Carr.