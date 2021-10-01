Lorena punishes Troy with physical, downhill attack, 55-14

After holding Troy (0-5, 0-1) on the game’s opening possession, the Leopards drove 50 yards in three quick plays, culminating with a 37-yard scamper by Henry. He burst through a gaping hole in the middle to race untouched into the end zone. Then, on Lorena’s next series, Henry took a handoff on 4th-and-4 and raced 32 yards, as the Leopards built a 14-0 lead.

From there, Brock, a wide receiver, took over. He caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Abel, beating single coverage. Later, he outjumped two Trojan defensive backs to haul in a 40-yard touchdown reception.

Lorena led 27-7 at the break. Other than running one play directly before half, the Leopards scored on all their first half possessions.

After intermission, the Leopards picked up right where they left off. On the second play of the third quarter, running back Reed Michna broke loose for a 72-yard run on his only carry of the night.

After defensive lineman Baxter Bankston recovered a Trojan fumble on the next play, Henry added his third touchdown run of the night, this time from 15 yards out. Pitts found the end zone later in the third quarter on a 52-yard run. That score came at the end of a 7-play drive where he carried the ball on every play.