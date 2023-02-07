LORENA — The Lorena Leopards basketball team hasn’t lost since the calendar turned to 2023.

Senior Night at the Lorena High School gym was no exception.

In fact, the No. 3-ranked Leopards looked like a savvy veteran team as they efficiently put away visiting Troy, 57-30, on Tuesday night.

After starting all seniors — a combination of one usual starter and four players who normally come off the bench — Lorena held steady in the early going. Then, with their first five on the court at the start of the second quarter, the Leopards quickly pulled away.

Junior Camden Brock hit a pair of 3-pointers. Senior Khi Ritchie made an inside basket on an assist from senior Keegan Rowell and Rowell put back a rebound as Lorena went on a 10-0 run in the first four minutes of the second quarter.

That’s how the Leopards (26-5, 12-0 in District 19-3A) extended their lead to 19 points. Lorena wouldn’t let Troy claw its way back in as the Trojans managed just six total points in the second and third quarters combined.

With the win, the Leopards clinched the 19-3A championship with two games remaining in the regular season.

Brock, who finished with a game-high 17 points, came up with a strip on the defensive end and turned it into a crowd-pleasing fast-break dunk that put Lorena in front, 42-13, midway through the third quarter. Seconds later, Brock grabbed another steal and found Rowell for a fast-break layup, extending the lead past 30 points.

Ritchie and Rowell had 12 and 11 points respectively to give the Leopards three players in double-digits. Eight different Lorena players scored points in the game.

Leopards coach Matt Jackson said he was excited to honor eight Lorena seniors, including two team managers, prior to the game. Once tip-off arrived, the senior players showed their leadership.

“They did a good job of setting the tone for us,” Jackson said. “It’s really been a fun group this season.”

GIRLS

No. 14 Lorena 58, Troy 42: In Lorena, the Lady Leopards established a big lead by halftime and fended off Troy at the end in both teams’ regular season finale.

With the win, Lorena (28-5, 13-1 in District 19-3A) finishes tied atop the district standings with Academy. Lady Leopards coach Rodney Gee said the first- and second-place playoff seeds were decided by a coin flip later on Tuesday night. Lorena got the second seed and will play Teague in bi-district next week.

Leigh Jesperson led Lorena with 18 points, while Addison Rhode finished with 11 and Avery Jesperson added 10. The Lady Leopards scored 21 in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead and took an 18-point advantage to the break.