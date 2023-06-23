COLLEGE STATION — Lorena squeezed out a 26-20 win over Sunnyvale but dropped a 25-12 decision to Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the second round of the Division 2 championship bracket in the 7-on-7 state football tournament on Friday.
Two other Central Texas schools lost first-round games in the Division 2 championship bracket. Midland Christian beat China Spring, 34-27, while Somerset took a 33-27 win over Cameron Yoe.
In the Division 3 championship bracket, Chilton dropped a 12-6 decision to Sunray in the first round.