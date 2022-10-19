Lorena returns to statewide high school football rankings; Bremond exits

Lorena returned to the Class 3A Division I Top 10 this week following a three-week absence in the statewide rankings produced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

The No. 10 Leopards (6-2) fell out of the Top 10 after a four-point loss to No. 8 Cameron Yoe on Sept. 23, their second of the year after falling to fellow state champion China Spring in Week 1.

But three straight breezy district wins, including a 63-20 dismantling of Rockdale last week, have Lorena back in the rankers' good graces. (Losses by No. 6 Breckenridge, 28-21 to Vernon, and No. 7 Winnsboro, 36-35 to Pottsboro, also played a big role as those teams fell out of the 3ADI poll.)

It could be a short stay, however, as the Leopards host No. 1 Franklin (7-0), last year's state champion in Division II, for a top-of-district clash this week at Leopard Field. The Lions and Leopards faced off in last year's season opener, won by Franklin, 27-20.

The Yoemen (5-2), who moved up one spot this week, will host the Tigers as the teams renew the Battle of the Bell this week.

Elsewhere, No. 2 China Spring (7-1), No. 3 Crawford (7-0), No. 4s Jonesboro (7-1) and Oglesby (8-0), and No. 5 Chilton (7-0) all stayed put in the statewide rankings. The Cougars are playing the other big-time game of the week in Central Texas: a showdown of defending state champions with No. 1 Stephenville at Cougar Stadium.

In Class 2A Division II, Bremond's three-point loss to No. 9 Granger bumped the Tigers (5-2) out of the poll and into the bottom half of their district with an 0-2 record.

Centex No. 1 mainstay Mart (7-0) took the week off but returns to action hosting Wortham (7-1) in District 10-2A Division II action, where the Panthers and two sets of Bulldogs, including unbeaten Dawson (7-0), all have no district losses in a three-way district title race.

Fellow No. 1 Abbott (7-0) is home to face Coolidge (3-5), ranked 42nd in UIL Division I by the sixmanfootball.com computers. The Panthers have shut out their last three opponents and have given up only 34 points all season.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (7-0) W: Beaumont West Brook, 56-7 1

2 Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Dripping Springs, 29-10 2

3 Duncanville (6-0) W: Mansfield, 38-3 3

4 Southlake Carroll (7-0) W: Keller Central, 49-3 4

5 Katy (7-0) Idle:, 5

6 Denton Guyer (7-0) W: Denton Braswell, 62-7 6

7 Humble Atascocita (6-1) W: Humble, 58-0 7

8 Cibolo Steele (7-0) W: San Marcos, 49-14 8

9 Allen (6-1) W: McKinney, 31-28 9

10 Arlington Martin (6-1) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 69-14 10

11 DeSoto (6-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 86-26 11

12 Spring Westfield (6-1) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 64-0 12

13 Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0) W: Alvin, 52-0 13

14 Dallas Highland Park (7-0) W: Irving Nimitz, 51-6 14

15 SA Northside Brennan (6-1) W: SA Northside Stevens, 59-0 15

16 Prosper (6-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 49-16 18

17 Dripping Springs (6-1) L: Austin Westlake, 29-10 16

18 Austin Vandegrift (6-1) W: Round Rock, 30-22 17

19 Trophy Club Nelson (7-0) W: Keller, 45-17 22

20 Rockwall (7-1) W: North Forney, 63-14 20

21 Klein Collins (7-0) W: Klein Forest, 28-17 21

22 North Crowley (7-0) W: Weatherford, 47-27 23

23 New Caney (7-0) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 44-0 24

24 Round Rock (6-1) L: Austin Vandegrift, 30-22 19

25 Humble Summer Creek (4-3) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-7 25

Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Longview (7-0) W: North Mesquite, 49-19 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (7-0) W: Dallas Molina, 60-0 2

3 College Station (6-1) W: Leander Glenn, 27-24 3

4 Aledo (6-2) W: Burleson Centennial, 64-21 5

5 Port Arthur Memorial (7-0) W: Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 63-13 4

6 Frisco Reedy (8-0) W: Sherman, 42-6 7

7 Lancaster (5-2) W: Forney, 56-6 8

8 Amarillo Tascosa (6-1) Idle 9

9 Midlothian (7-0) Idle NR

10 PSJA North (7-0) W: McAllen Rowe, 63-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Burleson Centennial, No. 10 Richmond Foster

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Argyle (7-0) W: Frisco Emerson, 24-10 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (6-1) W: Nederland, 24-0 3

3 Liberty Hill (7-1) W: Lockhart, 35-14 2

4 Texarkana Texas (6-1) W: Marshall, 42-35 4

5 Grapevine (6-1) W: FW Southwest, 31-6 5

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (8-0) W: Bryan Rudder, 51-3 7

7 Midlothian Heritage (6-1) W: Ennis, 38-35 6

8 SA Alamo Heights (6-1) W: SA Harlandale, 48-0 9

9 Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-3) Idle 10

10 Lucas Lovejoy (5-2) W: Crandall, 49-35 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Wichita Falls Rider

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (7-0) W: Waxahachie Life, 63-20 1

2 China Spring (7-1) W: La Vega, 42-7 2

3 CC Calallen (8-0) W: Alice, 37-30 3

4 Boerne (7-0) W: SA Memorial, 35-0 4

5 Anna (7-0) W: Kaufman, 42-21 5

6 Celina (6-1) W: Wilmer-Hutchins, 37-17 6

7 Lumberton (6-1) W: Vidor, 47-21 7

8 Canyon (7-0) W: Hereford, 32-0 9

9 Kilgore (6-2) W: Henderson, 42-21 10

10 Tyler Chapel Hill (5-2) W: Lindale, 79-45 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Kaufman

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Carthage (8-0) W: Rusk, 49-0 1

2 Gilmer (6-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 59-20 2

3 Cuero (6-1) W: Gonzales, 56-13 3

4 Silsbee (7-0) W: Liberty, 61-6 4

5 Bellville (8-0) W: Sealy, 28-7 5

6 Wimberley (7-0) W: Manor New Tech, 63-0 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2) W: Pittsburg, 35-0 7

8 WF Hirschi (4-2) Idle:, 8

9 Glen Rose (6-1) W: Godley, 69-35 9

10 Aubrey (6-2) W: Krum, 47-19 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Franklin (7-0) W: Troy, 49-14 1

2 Bushland (8-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 68-0 4

3 Grandview (6-1) W: Dallas Inspired Vision, 69-0 3

4 Malakoff (7-1) W: Eustace, 77-0 5

5 Hitchcock (8-0) W: Columbus, 33-28 NR

6 Columbus (7-1) L: Hitchcock, 33-28 2

7 Llano (8-0) W: Marion, 35-7 8

8 Cameron Yoe (5-2) W: McGregor, 56-21 9

9 Brock (3-4) W: Whitesboro, 39-35 10

10 Lorena (6-2) W: Rockdale, 63-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Breckenridge, No. 7 Winnsboro

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Gunter (6-0) W: Howe, 54-21 1

2 Holliday (7-0) W: Henrietta, 41-14 2

3 Newton (7-1) W: Trinity, 72-6 3

4 Canadian (5-2) W: Spearman, 42-3 5

5 Bells (5-2) W: Blue Ridge, 82-32 4

6 New London West Rusk (5-2) W: Grand Saline, 38-35 6

7 Poth (6-1) W: Nixon-Smiley, 44-6 7

8 Palmer (7-0) W: Mildred, 35-20 8

9 Lexington (7-0) W:, 36-6 Elkhart 9

10 Wall (6-1) W: Ballinger, 36-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Timpson (7-0) W: West Sabine, 70-8 1

2 Hawley (7-0) W: Winters, 60-6 2

3 Crawford (7-0) W: Moody, 55-0 3

4 Shiner (7-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan, 49-0 4

5 Refugio (6-1) Idle 5

6 Stratford (7-0) W: Panhandle, 40-35 6

7 Tolar (7-0) W: De Leon, 50-7 7

8 Cisco (7-1) W: Stamford, 47-14 8

9 Centerville (5-2) W: Groveton, 42-7 9

10 Coleman (6-2) W: Hamilton, 42-7 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Mart (7-0) Idle 1

2 Burton (7-0) W: Snook, 54-12 2

3 Wellington (6-1) W: Memphis, 50-0 3

4 Wink (7-0) W: Iraan 56-14 4

5 Chilton (7-0) W: Bartlett, 56-0 5

6 Price Carlisle (7-0) W: Cushing, 49-20 6

7 Santo (7-0) W: Lindsay, 28-0 7

8 Albany (5-2) W: Cross Plains, 56-0 8

9 Granger (6-1) W: Bremond, 31-28 9

10 Milano (6-0) W: Iola, 41-6 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Bremond

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Abbott (7-0) Idle 1

2 Westbrook (6-1) W: Roby, 86-36 2

3 May (7-0) W: Lometa, 54-6 3

4 Jonesboro (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 62-16 4

5 Rankin (6-1) Idle 5

6 Happy (6-1) W: Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 78-38 6

7 Garden City (7-1) W: Gail Borden County, 81-36 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (6-0) W: Eden, 78-0 8

9 Gordon (7-0) W: Bryson, 58-0 9

10 Medina (8-0) W: Leakey, 64-14 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (6-0) Idle 1

2 Cherokee (6-0) Idle 2

3 Balmorhea (6-1) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 76-0 3

4 Oglesby (8-0) W: Evant, 72-16 4

5 Richland Springs (5-1) W: Rochelle, 44-40 5

6 Loraine (6-1) Idle 6

7 Sanderson (7-0) W: Dell City, 66-14 7

8 Whitharral (7-1) W: Cotton Center, 60-0 8

9 Rising Star (6-1) Idle 9

10 Bluff Dale (6-1) Idle NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Silverton

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 42-6 1

2 Austin Regents (7-0) W: Austin Hyde Park, 42-0 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (7-0) W: Tomball Concordia, 35-7 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (7-1) W: Midland Christian, 24-14 5

5 Plano Prestonwood (6-1) W: FW Nolan, 42-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Episcopal School of Dallas

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Katy Faith West, 63-0 2

2 Lucas Christian (8-0) W: Nazarene Christian, 54-6 3

3 Baytown Christian (7-0) W: Conroe Covenant, 69-64 4

4 Conroe Covenant (7-1) L: Baytown Christian, 69-64 1

5 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Keller Harvest Christian, 64-0 5

Dropped out: None