Lorena revels in championship parade
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Lorena celebrated its state championship football team with all the requisite hoopla on Wednesday, as the Leopards were honored with a parade.

The route carried the players through the streets of Lorena before ending at Leopard Stadium. There, they were cheered by fans and signed autographs and posed for photos.

Lorena went 14-2 in the 2021 season, winning its final 14 games, including a 35-18 triumph over Brock in the Class 3A Division I state final. Both of Lorena’s losses came to fellow state champions — Class 4A Division II champ China Spring and Class 3A Division II winner Franklin.

