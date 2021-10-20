Lorena, Robinson players take honors in Trib fan polls

Robinson Rockets and Lorena Leopards fans pulled their players through in the WacoTrib.com Player of the Week polls this week.

Robinson running back Christian Lujan won the offensive player vote. Lujan rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns to help the Rockets defeat Jarrell, 50-43. He got 51 votes to finish ahead of Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson and West’s TJ McCutcheson, who were tied for second.

Lorena defensive lineman Joe Gutshall won on the defensive side. Gutshall, who garnered 70 votes for the win, had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to go along with four tackles with a tackle for loss in the Leopards’ defeat of McGregor. Gutshall edged out Marlin’s Zha’Mauryon Lofton in second place.

The WacoTrib.com Player of the Week polls are made up each week from the Trib’s Honor Roll in Sunday’s newspaper. Coaches can send nominations for the honor roll to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.