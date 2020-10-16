Lorena romps to 41-14 win over McGregor

LORENA — After watching McGregor hang 58 points last week, Lorena knew it had to put together a complete performance Friday night.
With Reed Michna rushing for 137 yards and four touchdowns and the defense dominating the Bulldogs, the Leopards romped to a 41-14 win.
The Leopards sacked McGregor dual-threat quarterback VeAndrew McDaniel five times while Colton Dale got an interception.
Under pressure all night, McDaniel hit 11 of 29 passes for 162 yards and didn’t throw a touchdown pass. It was much different than last week when the Bulldogs (4-4, 2-2) scored at will in a 58-57 win over Troy.
“Defensively, we knew we were going to have our hands full,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “They’ve got good athletes and have been hanging a lot of points on people. Our defense felt we had something to prove and they played well.”
With starting quarterback Ben Smedshammer missing the game with a shoulder injury, Ryne Abel stepped in and hit six of 12 passes for 106 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Porter of the Leopards’ first offensive play.
“That’s his first start on varsity after he was out earlier with a knee injury,” Biles said. “He’s going to be fine.”
But it was Lorena’s punt returns that gave the Leopards (4-2, 2-1) the separation they needed.
With the game tied at 14-14 late in the second quarter, Andrew Brittain returned McGregor’s punt 42 yards to the Bulldogs’ 23.
On the next play, Michna took a pitch from Abel and broke into the clear down the left sideline for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Leopards a 21-14 lead with 2:14 left in the second quarter.
The Leopards forced another punt which Browder grabbed along the left sideline. Dodging McGregor tacklers, Browder tightroped down the sideline and busted loose for a 64-yard touchdown to push Lorena’s lead to 28-14 with 48 seconds left in the second quarter.
“Browder made a great play,” Biles said. “We told those guys they have to be fearless. Hats off to those kids. You flip the field in a hurry and all of a sudden you don’t have to go 75 yards for a touchdown.”
In the third quarter, Browder’s 43-yard punt return set up Michna’s two-yard touchdown run. Michna scored his fourth touchdown on a two-yard run to start the fourth quarter.
Until Lorena’s two big punt returns, McGregor traded touchdowns with the Leopards.
Taking the opening kickoff, the Bulldogs marched for a touchdown behind Chad Lorenz, who finished off the drive with a four-yard run.
It didn’t take Lorena long to respond as Abel went deep to Porter for a 62-yard touchdown for a 7-7 tie with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
Dale’s interception gave the Leopards the ball at their own 49. They capitalized on the field position as Michna took a pitch from Abel down the right sideline for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Leopards a 14-7 lead with 8:10 left in the second quarter.
McGregor responded with an 85-yard drive that featured McDaniel’s 25-yard pass to Deondre Parker to Lorena’s 37-yard line. McDaniel scrambled for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 14-14 tie with 3:33 left in the second quarter.
