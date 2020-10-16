Lorena romps to 41-14 win over McGregor

With the game tied at 14-14 late in the second quarter, Andrew Brittain returned McGregor’s punt 42 yards to the Bulldogs’ 23.

On the next play, Michna took a pitch from Abel and broke into the clear down the left sideline for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Leopards a 21-14 lead with 2:14 left in the second quarter.

The Leopards forced another punt which Browder grabbed along the left sideline. Dodging McGregor tacklers, Browder tightroped down the sideline and busted loose for a 64-yard touchdown to push Lorena’s lead to 28-14 with 48 seconds left in the second quarter.

“Browder made a great play,” Biles said. “We told those guys they have to be fearless. Hats off to those kids. You flip the field in a hurry and all of a sudden you don’t have to go 75 yards for a touchdown.”

In the third quarter, Browder’s 43-yard punt return set up Michna’s two-yard touchdown run. Michna scored his fourth touchdown on a two-yard run to start the fourth quarter.

Until Lorena’s two big punt returns, McGregor traded touchdowns with the Leopards.

Taking the opening kickoff, the Bulldogs marched for a touchdown behind Chad Lorenz, who finished off the drive with a four-yard run.