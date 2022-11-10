 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Lorena’s John Henry, Wortham’s Leonard Davis make HSFB Hall of Fame

Leonard Davis: University of Texas 2016 Hall of Honor inductee [Nov. 2, 2016]

A pair of Central Texas legends and a Super Bowl MVP are among the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco next spring.

Lorena’s John Henry and Wortham’s Leonard Davis highlight the group, along with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played his high school ball at Highland Park.

John Henry

Lorena’s John Henry was a two-way star at Lorena from 1986-89, helping the Leopards win state in 1987 while claiming a pair of Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Henry will be the inductee representing the 1980s, Davis the 1990s and Stafford the 2000s. The rest of the class includes Bert Clark of Wichita Falls (1959 and before), Bobby Wuensch of Houston Jones (1960s), Patrick Rockett of San Antonio Lee (1970s), Dr. Jesse DeLee of San Antonio (Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game), and Plano’s Tom Kimbrough and Daingerfield’s Dennis Alexander in the Eddie Joseph Coaching Category.

Henry was a two-way star at Lorena who led the Leopards to the 1987 state championship before moving on to Baylor. Davis was a USA Today All-American as a mammoth 340-pound lineman and linebacker for Wortham, helping the Bulldogs go from 0-10 in 1993 to 6-4 his junior year of 1995. As a senior, Davis aided Wortham’s 11-1 season and later played on Wortham’s state championship basketball team that season.

CARDINALS DAVIS

Wortham product and NFL first-round draft pick Leonard Davis, who went No. 2 overall in 2001, stretches during his first team workout with the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9, 2001, in Flagstaff, Ariz.

