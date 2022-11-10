Lorena’s John Henry, Wortham’s Leonard Davis make HSFB Hall of Fame

A pair of Central Texas legends and a Super Bowl MVP are among the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco next spring.

Lorena’s John Henry and Wortham’s Leonard Davis highlight the group, along with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played his high school ball at Highland Park.

Henry will be the inductee representing the 1980s, Davis the 1990s and Stafford the 2000s. The rest of the class includes Bert Clark of Wichita Falls (1959 and before), Bobby Wuensch of Houston Jones (1960s), Patrick Rockett of San Antonio Lee (1970s), Dr. Jesse DeLee of San Antonio (Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game), and Plano’s Tom Kimbrough and Daingerfield’s Dennis Alexander in the Eddie Joseph Coaching Category.

Henry was a two-way star at Lorena who led the Leopards to the 1987 state championship before moving on to Baylor. Davis was a USA Today All-American as a mammoth 340-pound lineman and linebacker for Wortham, helping the Bulldogs go from 0-10 in 1993 to 6-4 his junior year of 1995. As a senior, Davis aided Wortham’s 11-1 season and later played on Wortham’s state championship basketball team that season.