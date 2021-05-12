Lorena’s Sykora signs with Tarleton State

Lorena’s Kailey Sykora will further her athletic career on the college level, as she signed to run cross country and track at Tarleton State on Tuesday.

Sykora finished second at the Region III-3A meet in the 800 this year as a senior to qualify for state, where she finished eighth in the Class 3A race. She had a season-best time of 2:26.03 in the 800 in early April at the District 17-3A meet.