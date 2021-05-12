 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorena’s Sykora signs with Tarleton State
0 comments

Lorena’s Sykora signs with Tarleton State

{{featured_button_text}}
lorena cross country (copy)

Sykora

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald file photo

Lorena’s Kailey Sykora will further her athletic career on the college level, as she signed to run cross country and track at Tarleton State on Tuesday.

Sykora finished second at the Region III-3A meet in the 800 this year as a senior to qualify for state, where she finished eighth in the Class 3A race. She had a season-best time of 2:26.03 in the 800 in early April at the District 17-3A meet.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert