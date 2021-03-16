Lorena soccer girls nudge China Spring, 1-0, to stay spotless

In the postgame huddle, Lorena girls soccer coach Noah Rolf opened by telling his team to pat themselves on the back. So they did. And it was well-earned, because they’d put in an honest night’s effort.
Some nights it’s more of a grind than others. But for Lorena, all the nights have ended with the same outcome. Ava Sanders put in the game-winner for the Lady Leopards with just over 21 minutes to play, sending the District 17-4A champions to a 1-0 victory over rival China Spring and keeping them undefeated on the season.
Neither team scored in the first half, as they looked like two people going opposite directions on a single-file staircase. You go here. I go there. Then you go there, and I go here. Scuffle, scuffle, let the clumsy dance continue.
Finally late in the match, Lorena wedged its foot into a window of opportunity and located the getaway. Sanders capitalized on a sliver of space in the middle of the field and poked a shot from 27 yards out that bent into the left corner of the net at the 21:04 mark. Even if it felt like it took forever, Sanders’ silencer arrived right on time.
“We were (more aggressive in the second half),” Rolf said. “We just needed to really polish off our passes and look for through-balls. That’s what we worked on, so we were able to do that. I definitely told them that we had the wind in the second half, so to make sure we take long shots. And we did. That’s how we scored. Ava scored that on a longball.”
The first half unfolded as a war of attrition, with advancement by either team proving fleeting. Lorena (12-0-1 overall, 9-0 district) managed to thump eight shots on goal to China Spring’s three. However, none of those looks were especially clean, and China Spring goalkeeper Isabela Dorsey gobbled up those crumbs for easy saves.
On Senior Night, Lorena senior midfielder Corbin Parnell made her presence known in her final home contest of the regular season. Parnell spent much of the soccer season playing forward as one of the leading scorers on Lorena’s talented girls basketball team. But she looked right at home on the pitch. She administered a tough, physical presence in the midfield, shoplifting many a China Spring dribbler before they could escape.
“We’re very blessed to get her,” Rolf said. “Our starting center-mid we had for most of the season, and she moved, so that kind of left a gap. So Corbin was able to fill in and able to fill that role. That’s a tough role to fill.”
But for all its chances, Lorena wasn’t able to find much flow in the opening half. Give credit to the feisty defenders from China Spring (12-7-1, 7-3), as the Lady Cougars successfully thwarted many a Lady Leopard offensive charge. Dorsey proved steady on the back end, and finished with 13 saves on the night.
But the Lady Leopards also knew they needed to be more precise. Rather than try to dribble through traffic, they frequently thumped long passes downfield to try to set up their teammates, but those deliveries were off-target more often than not in the first 40 minutes. That’s something Rolf addressed with the team at halftime.
“Keep your heart in the game, try to stay undefeated in district, and just take shots with that wind at our back,” said Rolf, when asked about his intermission sermon.
China Spring coach Ronnie Liles could be heard instructing his team to “Mark up! Mark up!” in the second half, but Lorena’s combination of aggression and precision won out.
The Lady Leopards chalk up another district title to their proud soccer lineage. They weren’t able to add to that tradition last year due to COVID-19 halting the season just as the playoffs arrived, so they’re ready to make up for lost time.
“I think so, especially for these seniors. This was our Senior Night tonight,” Rolf said. “Just the blessing of being able to go forward and finish a season is a strong motivator for them.”
BOYS Lake Belton 2, Gatesville 0
The Broncos blanked the Hornets in the season finale to eliminate Gatesville from playoff contention in District 18-4A. That snapped Gatesville’s string of playoff appearances at seven straight years.