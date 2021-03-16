Lorena soccer girls nudge China Spring, 1-0, to stay spotless

In the postgame huddle, Lorena girls soccer coach Noah Rolf opened by telling his team to pat themselves on the back. So they did. And it was well-earned, because they’d put in an honest night’s effort.

Some nights it’s more of a grind than others. But for Lorena, all the nights have ended with the same outcome. Ava Sanders put in the game-winner for the Lady Leopards with just over 21 minutes to play, sending the District 17-4A champions to a 1-0 victory over rival China Spring and keeping them undefeated on the season.

Neither team scored in the first half, as they looked like two people going opposite directions on a single-file staircase. You go here. I go there. Then you go there, and I go here. Scuffle, scuffle, let the clumsy dance continue.

Finally late in the match, Lorena wedged its foot into a window of opportunity and located the getaway. Sanders capitalized on a sliver of space in the middle of the field and poked a shot from 27 yards out that bent into the left corner of the net at the 21:04 mark. Even if it felt like it took forever, Sanders’ silencer arrived right on time.