Lorena soccer sails to second round playoff win over Yoe, 4-0

BELTON — Lorena girls’ soccer coach Noah Rolf described the 25-mile-per-hour wind whipping around Central Texas on Tuesday evening as a 12th player on the soccer pitch.

The Lady Leopards used it as an extra teammate.

Lorena scored three downwind goals in the first 30 minutes and played good enough defense into the breeze after halftime to shut out Cameron Yoe, 4-0, in the Class 4A Region 3 area round at Belton ISD’s Tiger Stadium.

Lady Leopards forward Gretchen Marek netted two goals and an assist on a corner kick to lead her team into the third round of the playoffs.

Lorena (14-3-3) will play Lake Belton (26-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday at Waco ISD Stadium. Both programs made it to at least the third round of the playoffs last season. The Lady Leopards will be trying to get back to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2019, while Lake Belton is aiming to surpass its regional semifinal berth of 2021.

With the wind at its back, Lorena took advantage through the first 40 minutes.

The Lady Leopards stayed on the attack from the opening kickoff and broke through with their first goal in the seventh minute. Jaylee Anderson put a pin-balling corner kick into the net from near the border of the goalkeeper’s box, giving Lorena a 1-0 lead.

Just three minutes later, the Lady Leopards added to it.

Marek had already put a boot in shot attempts that Cameron Yoe goalkeeper Savannah Nejtek stopped. But in the 10th minute, Marek sent a missile from 30 yards out in the left-middle of the pitch that sailed over Nejtek’s left shoulder and into the back corner of the goal.

“We were determined to take some shots from afar because we have some strong legs and we had the wind behind us,” Rolf said. “Their goalkeeper made some great saves, but we gave ourselves enough chances.”

Marek’s goal came on the Lady Leopards’ fourth shot of the contest and put them in front, 2-0.

The Lady Yoe struggled to move the ball to a place where they could attack and managed only one shot through intermission.

Lorena played most of the half on Cameron Yoe’s side of the pitch and added a tally on another set piece. Like Anderson before her, Madison Tigelaar controlled the ball after a corner kick from Marek and put it past Nejtek, this time from inside the keeper’s box.

Tigelaar’s goal elevated Lorena to a 3-0 advantage in the 26th minute and the Lady Leopards would take that lead to the break.

Lorena had to play into the wind in the second half, which shifted its strategy. Rolf said they were going to try to play defense and maybe get a few good crossing passes that resulted in chances.

That worked out to give Marek a run through the middle of the field in the 52nd minute. She dribbled into the penalty area and sent a shot from 10 yards out past Nejtek for a four-goal lead.

Cameron Yoe had four times as many attacks in the second half, but they resulted in just two shots on goal.

Lorena goalkeeper Emma Maggard made a fantastic save of a high bouncing ball that bounded just in front of her in the keeper’s box in the 49th minute. She deflected it up over the cross bar to keep Cameron Yoe scoreless.

The Lady Leopards, who defeated Gatesville in bi-district play, 2-0, have yet to allow a goal in the postseason. But neither has Lake Belton.

Lake Belton 9, Navasota 0

ROCKDALE — Ella Wheeless and Sydni Cartwright both had multi-goal outings as Lake Belton continued its barrage, blowing out the Rattlers in a Class 4A area-round contest.

Lake Belton (26-1) shot out to a 5-0 lead by halftime in a match that was never in doubt. The Lady Broncos have won their two playoff matches by a combined score of 16-0.

They’ll next face Lorena in the regional quarterfinals on Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.

BOYS

La Vega 2, Sealy 0

BRYAN — The Pirates kept their playoff run going by silencing Sealy in the Class 4A area round at Rudder High School.

The win gave La Vega a measure of payback, as Sealy stopped the Pirates, 2-1, at this same stage of the playoffs a year ago.

La Vega (19-8) advances to face Salado in the third round. The Pirates will carry an eight-match winning streak into that one, and they’ve notched five consecutive shutouts.

Mexia 3, La Grange 1

BRYAN — The Blackcats added a late insurance goal to pad their lead and move past La Grange in the 4A area round at Bryan High School’s Merrill Green Stadium.

Mexia (11-9) will draw Brookshire Royal in the regional quarterfinals later this week. Against La Grange, the Blackcats scored one first-half goal to carry a 1-0 lead into intermission, then found the net again 90 seconds into the second half to push it to a 2-0 edge.

La Grange rallied to trim the deficit in half, but Mexia scored in the 76th minute to sneak away.

