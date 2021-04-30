Lorena softball powers past Blooming Grove, into next round

That was all the run support Houser needed. She struck out five and didn’t walk anybody to get the win in both games of the bi-district best-of-three series.

By sweeping the Lady Lions, Lorena (20-5) advances to play Fairfield in the second round at a time and site to be determined.

While Houser gets credit for a complete-game shutout and a four-hitter, Wachtendorf gets an unofficial assist.

Lorena’s Baylor-bound centerfielder robbed Blooming Grove’s Kinley Skains of a bloop single in the top of the fifth. Wachtendorf raced in from deep in the outfield and made diving scoop catch for the second out of the inning.

It took her until the next frame to top it. With one out in the top of the sixth, the Lady Lions’ Mason Williams hit what looked like it could be a gapper to right-center. But Wachtendorf got there in time to make another diving grab before rolling into rightfielder Jaylynn El-Far.

The Lady Leopards got up slowly, but both stayed in the game and Dolezel said no one was injured on the play.

“(Wachtendorf) tracked a few of them down tonight,” Dolezel said. “We haven’t had that many hit to her. It’s been everywhere but her. We finally got some where she could track them down.”