Lorena steps up, past Academy for crucial district win

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The defending Class 3A Division I state champions raised their hands on Friday night.

A week after Lorena opened district with a home loss against Cameron Yoe, the Leopards bounced back in a convincing way.

Lorena scored 34 straight points to go from a slight deficit to well out in front of challenger Academy for a crucial 40-17 win in District 11-3A Division I at John Glover Stadium.

The Leopards (4-2, 1-1 in district), who had been state-ranked up until this week, took control in the second quarter and then rolled in the third.

Lorena quarterback Jackson Generals and running back Braylon Henry each scored on tough touchdown runs in the third quarter as the Leopards won the period, 14-0, and iced the contest.

Up to then, Leopards running back Kasen Taylor caused lots of headaches for the Academy defense. He finished with 137 rushing yards on 11 carries and a pair of TDs in the first half.

Lorena piled up more than 350 yards on the ground in stamping its brand on this one.

Leopards coach Ray Biles put it in simple terms: his team had to win to stay in the hunt for a district championship.

“Our kids understand if we go 0-2 in district you can kiss it. It’s over,” Biles said. “They understand what’s at stake and they also understand the pride that we have at Lorena High School. I’m really proud of the way that they stepped up and performed tonight.”

Both the Bees (3-3, 1-1) and Leopards moved the ball efficiently for big chunks of the first half. The difference was that Lorena moved it efficiently and quickly.

After Academy opened the game with a 15-play touchdown drive — finished off by running back Clayton Lawson’s nine-yard TD run — and chewed up more than six minutes of the first quarter, Lorena answered back in a fraction of that time.

Taylor ran for first downs on the Leopards’ first two offensive snaps, then Generals got loose for a 30-yard run. That put Lorena deep in Academy territory in a relative heartbeat. Taylor finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Academy squashed Generals’ run-pass option on the two-point conversion try and the Bees held on to a 7-6 lead.

Academy went right back to work on its second series, this time taking 14 plays to get to the Lorena 5. But the Leopards defense stiffened with their backs to their own goal line, forcing a field-goal attempt. Academy kicker Lucas Sanderson knocked through a 22-yarder for a 10-6 advantage.

Once again, Lorena had a smart answer.

On the fourth play of the Leopards’ ensuing drive, Taylor picked his way into the Bumblebee secondary and then buzzed off for a 46-yard touchdown sprint.

“Tough kid,” Biles said about Taylor. “He’s got great vision and hits the hole quickly and has acceleration when he gets there.”

Taylor’s second touchdown of the half put Lorena up, 13-10, and they weren’t finished.

The Leopard defense stopped Academy on downs and got the ball back with 4:16 left before intermission.

Lorena went on its most sustained march of the half, though it was partially due to a series of five-yard penalties. Nonetheless, Generals connected with Jadon Porter for an 18-yard pass on a second-and-22 play. On the next snap, Porter ran for 10 yards, earning his team a fresh set of downs at the Bees’ 5.

Generals finished the operation with a five-yard TD run up the middle that put Lorena in front, 19-10, at halftime.

Taylor rolled up 110 rushing yards in the first and second quarters.

Academy quarterback Kasey Mraz riddled the Lorena defense early as he completed eight of his first nine passes and mixed in several chain-moving runs. But he and the Bees gained only two first downs in the final nine minutes of the second quarter.

“We made a couple of adjustments, took a couple things away that they were doing well and our defensive staff did a good job of getting kids in the right spots,” Biles said. “The kids just responded and made some good plays. Once we got up a couple of possessions, it took some of the pressure off of them.”

The Leopards’ season continues with a home game versus McGregor next Friday.