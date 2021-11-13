Lorena sweeps East Bernard, earns state tourney berth

ATHENS — Resolve. Momentum. Domination.
The Lorena volleyball team stayed in system both in its approach and execution. As a reward, the Leopards punched their first ticket to the UIL State Volleyball Championships.
Lorena did so by getting out the brooms once again and sweeping East Bernard, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12, on Saturday afternoon at the Athens High School gym.
It was the Leopards’ 19th consecutive sweep and it earned them a spot in the state semifinals. Lorena (39-4) will face Columbus on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
East Bernard ended Lorena’s season in 2020 in this same round. The Brahmas came into this match ranked No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. But fifth-ranked Lorena refused to let history repeat itself.
“We were fired up before this game and we were determined that it wasn’t going to happen again,” Lorena senior outside hitter Abbie Tuyo said. “We did it. It’s crazy.”
Tuyo admitted she wasn’t expecting a sweep against the Brahmas. However, the way all three sets went, East Bernard rarely had the chance to turn the momentum of the match. The Leopards jumped ahead 6-2 in the opening game, 6-1 in the next and 5-0 in the third and deciding game.
“We’ve been stressing a sense of urgency over and over and over,” Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales said. “We talk about it in every practice. If we get used to starting slow in practices, then we’re going to start slow in matches. So we make sure our practices start quick and you see the results out here.”
Gonzales stalked the sideline in a leopard-print shawl. Her demeanor on the bench was matched by the Lorena players on the floor. They were the aggressors, crouched to attack prey.
With setter Meg Kucera chasing down passes and putting her hitters in position, the Leopards could swing freely. Tuyo, Tori Brackeen, Maddie Campbell and Leigh Jespersen combined for 25 kills.
Lorena’s defense at the net proved on point as well. Brackeen sparked the Leopards’ crucial 7-1 run in the middle of the second set by blocking three attacks in the span of four points.
East Bernard’s Samantha Rabius put down several blazing kills in the opening game. Lorena responded by cranking up its defense. Rabius had four kills in the first set and only two more the rest of the match.
“Our focus last week was on defense,” Gonzales said. “We know our offense is going to be there.”
While Lorena looked sharp in its serving, passing and execution at the net, perhaps the most telling point of the match came from scrambling, relentless defense.
The Leopards dug out a hard hit by the Brahma front line and kept the ball alive on the second hit. Tuyo scurried beyond the service line and bumped a high lob that almost hit the raised scoreboard to the East Bernard side. It found uncovered acreage and landed on the hardwood for a point that put Lorena in front, 9-4, in the second set.
Tuyo came to serve first in the third set and kept Lorena’s momentum going. She didn’t have any aces, but put the ball in play consistently as the Leopards took a 5-0 lead. Given the trajectory of the first two sets, that early lead seemed to weigh heavy on the Brahmas.
“When we get a lead that big against a team that’s that good, it really changes the momentum and it makes us press on the gas that much harder,” Tuyo said. “It was a big step. It’s kind of hard to come back from a 5-0 deficit.”
The Lorena players had easy, wide smiles for the postgame pictures. But the Leopards demeanor wasn’t exactly the intense exhilaration of a team headed to the biggest stage in its sport for the first time.
This Lorena squad might not be done quite yet.
“I think it just tells you how special this team is,” Gonzales said. “Things haven’t been easy for us. We have a lot of talented players. But to make all those pieces work, it takes time, it takes effort, it takes heart. The girls have all of those things.”