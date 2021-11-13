Lorena sweeps East Bernard, earns state tourney berth

ATHENS — Resolve. Momentum. Domination.

The Lorena volleyball team stayed in system both in its approach and execution. As a reward, the Leopards punched their first ticket to the UIL State Volleyball Championships.

Lorena did so by getting out the brooms once again and sweeping East Bernard, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12, on Saturday afternoon at the Athens High School gym.

It was the Leopards’ 19th consecutive sweep and it earned them a spot in the state semifinals. Lorena (39-4) will face Columbus on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

East Bernard ended Lorena’s season in 2020 in this same round. The Brahmas came into this match ranked No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. But fifth-ranked Lorena refused to let history repeat itself.

“We were fired up before this game and we were determined that it wasn’t going to happen again,” Lorena senior outside hitter Abbie Tuyo said. “We did it. It’s crazy.”

Tuyo admitted she wasn’t expecting a sweep against the Brahmas. However, the way all three sets went, East Bernard rarely had the chance to turn the momentum of the match. The Leopards jumped ahead 6-2 in the opening game, 6-1 in the next and 5-0 in the third and deciding game.