Lorena sweeps East Bernard, earns state volleyball berth

ATHENS — Resolve. Momentum. Domination.
The Lorena volleyball team stayed in system both in its approach and execution. As a reward, the Leopards punched their first ticket to the UIL State Volleyball Championships.
Lorena did so by getting out the brooms once again and sweeping East Bernard, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12, on Saturday afternoon at the Athens High School gym.
It was the Leopards’ 19th consecutive sweep and it earned them a spot in the state semifinals. Lorena (38-4) will face Gunter (36-7) at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
East Bernard ended Lorena’s season in 2020 in this same round. The Brahmas came into this match ranked No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. But fifth-ranked Lorena refused to let history repeat itself.
“We were fired up before this game and we were determined that it wasn’t going to happen again,” Lorena senior outside hitter Abbie Tuyo said. “We did it. It’s crazy.”
Tuyo admitted she wasn’t expecting a sweep against the Brahmas. However, the way all three sets went, East Bernard rarely had the chance to turn the momentum of the match. The Leopards jumped ahead 6-2 in the opening game, 6-1 in the next and 5-0 in the third and deciding game.
“We’ve been stressing a sense of urgency over and over and over,” Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales said. “We talk about it in every practice. If we get used to starting slow in practices, then we’re going to start slow in matches. So we make sure our practices start quick and you see the results out here.”
Gonzales stalked the sideline in a leopard-print shawl. Her demeanor on the bench was matched by the Lorena players on the floor. They were the aggressors, crouched to attack prey.
With setter Meg Kucera chasing down passes and putting her hitters in position, the Leopards could swing freely. Tuyo, Tori Brackeen, Maddie Campbell and Leigh Jespersen combined for 25 kills.
Lorena’s defense at the net proved on point as well. Brackeen sparked the Leopards’ crucial 7-1 run in the middle of the second set by blocking three attacks in the span of four points.
East Bernard’s Samantha Rabius put down several blazing kills in the opening game. Lorena responded by cranking up its defense. Rabius had four kills in the first set and only two more the rest of the match.
“Our focus last week was on defense,” Gonzales said. “We know our offense is going to be there.”
While Lorena looked sharp in its serving, passing and execution at the net, perhaps the most telling point of the match came from scrambling, relentless defense.
The Leopards dug out a hard hit by the Brahma front line and kept the ball alive on the second hit. Tuyo scurried beyond the service line and bumped a high lob that almost hit the raised scoreboard to the East Bernard side. It found uncovered acreage and landed on the hardwood for a point that put Lorena in front, 9-4, in the second set.
Tuyo came to serve first in the third set and kept Lorena’s momentum going. She didn’t have any aces, but put the ball in play consistently as the Leopards took a 5-0 lead. Given the trajectory of the first two sets, that early lead seemed to weigh heavy on the Brahmas.
“When we get a lead that big against a team that’s that good, it really changes the momentum and it makes us press on the gas that much harder,” Tuyo said. “It was a big step. It’s kind of hard to come back from a 5-0 deficit.”
The Lorena players had easy, wide smiles for the postgame pictures. But the Leopards demeanor wasn’t exactly the intense exhilaration of a team headed to the biggest stage in its sport for the first time.
This Lorena squad might not be done quite yet.
“I think it just tells you how special this team is,” Gonzales said. “Things haven’t been easy for us. We have a lot of talented players. But to make all those pieces work, it takes time, it takes effort, it takes heart. The girls have all of those things.”
Crawford 3, Bremond 2
PRINCETON — Crawford coach Jeff Coker knew that it would take a lights-out performance by his squad to take down a talented Bremond team. He just didn’t know how right he’d be on that point.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Pirates returned to the state tournament by outlasting the Lady Tigers, 25-19, 19-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-11, in the Class II-2A regional final on Saturday. The match started at Princeton High School, but had to be moved to the junior high campus gym after a power outage in the area cut the lights at the high school.
“So, you go from this huge open space to this pretty small junior high gym,” Coker said. “It was packed in there, super loud, and it made for a super fun atmosphere.”
Crawford (43-7) advances to the Class 2A state semifinals, where it will face No. 2 Beckville at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Bremond closes out another amazing season at 41-3, with a regional final loss to Crawford for a second straight yeara.
After Crawford won the first set, Bremond came back to take a 22-17 lead in the second set behind the power of its high-flying hitter Lyndsie McBride. At that point, the power went out.
“The first report we got was that it might be out 15 to 20 minutes,” Coker said. “We later found out that it was going to be an hour-and-a-half or more.”
After a delay of an hour, officials made the decision to move to the junior high, which was unaffected by the power outage. That’s when the match (and the electric play) resumed.
In the decisive fifth set, sophomore Beryn Hyland rose up high for some critical blocks for Crawford. Then on match point, Lady Pirates senior Kylie Ray turned back a McBride swat for a solo block and the state-clinching point.
Hyland finished with six blocks, while Ray had two to go with 17 kills. Katie Warden (24 kills, 7 aces, 15 digs), Lexi Moody (53 assists, 17 digs) and McKenna Post (11 kills, 22 digs) all turned in double-doubles in the win for the Lady Pirates. Coker praised the back-row passing of Post and libero Addi Goldenberg (29) as a big key in the win against Bremond’s hard hitters.
Bellville 3, China Spring 1
BRYAN — For the second straight year, Bellville proved too steep a hill to climb for China Spring.
But what a year it was for the Lady Cougars.
Bellville ousted China Spring, 28-26, 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, in the Region III-4A final at Bryan High School. That marked the second straight year that the Brahmaettes (40-8) defeated the Lady Cougars a step before state.
China Spring (36-11) certainly made it a fight, pushing Bellville to extra points in each of the first two sets before winning the third. But the Lady Cougars couldn’t slow down Bellville’s heavy hitters, and fell in the fourth.
It marked the last match for nine China Spring seniors, including past Super Centex performers Dylan Birkes and Kadyne Emmot.
Blum 3, Hubbard 0
MIDLOTHIAN — It’s back to Garland for the Blum Lady Cats, as they clinched their ticket to state by sweeping Hubbard, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13, in the Region II-1A final.
For Lauren McPherson’s Blum team, it clinches the fourth state tournament appearance in the past five years, though the Lady Cats (35-12) are still seeking the program’s first state title.
This may be Blum’s best chance at a title yet. The Lady Cats are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, have won 19 matches in a row, and haven’t dropped a match to a 1A foe all season. They’ll play Veribest (34-5) in the 1A semifinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Hubbard closed out its season at 22-9 with its deepest playoff run in school history.