Lorena swings for fence on senior night, downs Whitney, 10-2

LORENA — The Lorena Lady Leopards softball team had a blast on senior night.

A couple of them actually.

Lorena senior pitcher Kate Houser hit a grand slam in her final home at-bat and went the distance in the circle, helping the Lady Leopards roll over Whitney, 10-2, on Thursday night at the Lorena High School softball field.

Houser also struck out 11 and held the Lady Wildcats to seven hits, helping Lorena improve to 18-4 on the season and 9-2 in District 17-3A.

By defeating Whitney on the Lady Wildcats’ field on Wednesday night and finishing off the district sweep at Lorena on Thursday, the Lady Leopards kept pace with Troy atop the 17-3A standings. Lorena wraps up the regular season at Clifton on Tuesday.

“There are no games where you just show up and win in this district,” Lorena coach Steve Dolezel said. “You’ve got to bring your best every night, so winning these two was big for us.”

Houser’s grand slam over the wall in right-center was the finishing touch on Lorena’s victory.

But perhaps the biggest blast of the night came off the bat of senior first baseman Alexis Nava.

With Jaylynn El Far on first in the bottom of the third, Nava broke a scoreless tie by smashing a line drive to left. The shot cleared the wall in a hurry and gave the Lady Leopards the initial 2-0 lead.

“That one got us going, “Dolezel said.

Whitney closed the gap to a single run in the top of the fourth, but Lorena kept on hitting in their half of the inning.

Lady Leopard third baseman Kalli Benton singled through the left side and Madisyn Taylor followed with a single to center to spark a rally. Lorena No. 9-hole hitter Izzy Bradford drove in a run with a shot that got away from Whitney first baseman Jaycee Green. El Far followed with a grounder to second base that scored another run and boosted Lorena’s lead to 5-1.

El Far drove in one more in the bottom of the sixth and Nava followed with a single to left to load the bases and set up Houser’s slam.

Lorena and Troy split their district series, so if they wind up tied atop the district standings, they could be headed for a playoff for the title at the end of next week.

