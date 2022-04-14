Lorena volleyball coach Gonzales heads to 6A Royse City

After two seasons at the helm of the Lorena volleyball program, Amanda Gonzales is headed to Class 6A. Gonzales confirmed to the Trib that she has taken the job as the head coach at Royse City High School.

In two seasons at Lorena, Gonzales led the Lady Leopards to back-to-back appearances at the Class 3A Region 3 tournament. Lorena broke through and made it to state last fall with a 3-0 win over East Bernard in the regional final. Gunter defeated the Lady Leopards in three games in the state semifinal.

“Lorena is a special place to be,” said Gonzales, who was named the 2021 Super Centex Coach of the Year. “I have felt supported in everything I’ve done in the past two years and have learned so much. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience and am very grateful to have had the opportunity to be a Leopard.”

Royse City posted a 27-15 record in 2021 and earned the fourth-place playoff berth from 13-5A. The Bulldogs will move up to 6A next school year.

