Lorena volleyball extends run to regional quarterfinals
BELTON — Lorena’s volleyball playoff run has reached the next step.

The Lady Leopards swept aside Rogers in a hard-fought match, 27-25, 25-20, 25-22, in the Class 3A area round on Monday night at Belton High School.

Lorena (21-3) had to work overtime to seize the first set from the gritty Lady Eagles (19-9). But they pulled it out, and rode that momentum into the next frame. In the third set, Rogers jumped out to a 16-12 in its quest to extend to at least a fourth set, but Amanda Gonzales’s team surged back to regain the lead and take the win.

Lorena advances to the regional quarterfinals, where it awaits the winner of Tuesday’s McGregor-Caldwell match.

