Lorena volleyball outlasts Robinson rally

Lorena and Robinson are in different UIL classifications these days. The respective volleyball teams have widely disparate records and the programs are at almost opposite ends of the experience scale.

And yet, with the match on the line, it was definitely still Lorena versus Robinson.

The two teams screeched in celebration of alternating runs as the Leopards and Rockets went to extra points in the third set. That’s when Lorena closed out a 25-12, 25-17, 28-26 victory on Tuesday night at the Robinson High School gym.

The Leopards (18-2) started this week ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. Lorena came into the midweek match riding the wave of a tournament victory at Glen Rose over the weekend.

Even though the Leopards earned a road sweep of the rival Rockets, there was something to be learned from the way the match finished.

“I think that tournament definitely gave us confidence,” Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales said. “We’ve been working on fixing things and I think the girls saw their hard work pay off (in Glen Rose). And they also saw areas that we still need to get better at. Tonight they came in here with a lot of confidence. But then at the same time we can still get better at these things.”