Lorena vs. Robinson volleyball

Lorena and Robinson are in different UIL classifications these days. The respective volleyball teams have widely disparate records and the programs are at almost opposite ends of the experience scale.
And yet, with the match on the line, it was definitely still Lorena versus Robinson.
The two teams screeched in celebration of alternating runs as the Leopards and Rockets went to extra points in the third set. That’s when Lorena closed out a 25-12, 25-17, 28-26 victory on Tuesday night at the Robinson High School gym.
The Leopards (18-2) started this week ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. Lorena came into the midweek match riding the wave of a tournament victory at Glen Rose over the weekend.
Even though the Leopards earned a road sweep of the rival Rockets, there was something to be learned from the way the match finished.
“I think that tournament definitely gave us confidence,” Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales said. “We’ve been working on fixing things and I think the girls saw their hard work pay off (in Glen Rose). And they also saw areas that we still need to get better at. Tonight they came in here with a lot of confidence. But then at the same time we can still get better at these things.”
After Lorena rolled to lopsided wins in the first two sets, Robinson responded by staking an 8-4 advantage early in Game 3. The Leopards battled back to tie it at 10 and the match stayed close the rest of the way as the Rockets tried to force a fourth set.
Robinson’s Hailey Dulock put down a kill that gave her team a 21-19 lead and momentum at the end. Lorena fought back, but outside hitter Kinley Schnizer spiked a kill for a 26-25 advantage that put Robinson a point away from keeping the match alive.
That’s when the Leopards’ skill at the net took over. Meg Kuceera set up Leigh Jespersen for a kill followed by two from Abbie Tuyo that gave Lorena a 27-26 advantage. A net error on Robinson determined the final point and the Leopards kept their hot streak alive.
“I thought we did a great job of not letting the play before impact the next play,” Gonzales said. “Things weren’t perfect, but we still found a way to get it done.”
On the Robinson bench, veteran Central Texas volleyball coach Kamol Nohe has been running the floor strategy for head coach Kelsey Cleere, who is expecting her first child in November. The two coaches are seeing a young Rockets squad (6-10) make progress through early-season action as they get ready for a tough 4A district.
“It took us some time in the first set to adjust to our game plan,” Nohe said. “The second set it started to click. The third set came around and it was there. We weren’t finishing and that’s the next step. We’re playing great defense. The kids are hustling.”
Lorena began the game with the authority of a highly ranked squad.
Kucera put down a pair of aces in the first four points of the match. Tuyo, who had 17 kills on the night, registered her first three to put the Leopards ahead, 9-2.
Jespersen finished the match with 11 kills and four aces. She had her best set to open the match as her fourth kill and first ace came on back-to-back plays to put the Leopards ahead, 19-10.
Robinson’s Kaygen Marshall had a block, a kill and an ace on three consecutive plays in the second set. That spurt cut Lorena’s lead to 16-13. But Tuyo responded with an authoritative kill and Jespersen was right behind her with two more, boosting the lead back to 20-13.
Going on the road and beating a bigger school in three sets was a pretty good flex for Lorena. But the match also showed different sides of the Leopards’ development to this point of the season.
“We have not peaked yet,” Gonzales said. “Any sport you want to peak at the right time. We still have a lot of growth to happen. The girls have the attitude and the mindset for it.”
Crawford 3, Blum 1
Behind another monster game from Katie Warden, No. 1-ranked Crawford locked up the Lady Bobcats, 25-20, 21-25, 27-25, 25-11.
Warden smashed a match-high 28 kills while hitting .438 for the match. She also added 10 digs for a double-double.
Lady Pirates setter Lexi Moody, the reigning MaxPreps Player of the Week for the state of Texas, turned in a triple-double with 11 kills, 50 assists and 12 digs. Kylie Ray chipped in 12 kills on 24 swings, while back-row passers McKenna Post and Addi Goldenberg combined for 30 digs.
The Lady Pirates improved to 15-6.