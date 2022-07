Lorena's Abel honored as first-team all-state baseball player

Lorena’s Ryne Abel was honored as a first-team player on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team on Wednesday.

In his 2022 senior season, Abel went 9-0 on the mound with a 0.96 ERA and 76 strikeouts. As a hitter, he notched a .446 average with 37 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Abel was a first-team Super Centex player, the District 17-3A MVP and a THSBCA All-Star.

Abel’s teammate Cooper Lake made the third-team all-state for Lorena. He hit .418 with 24 RBIs last season. Cameron Yoe senior Tracer Lopez was also recognized as a third-team pick. Lopez, a Texas Tech signee, hit .540 with 15 doubles and 30 RBIs for the Yoemen.

Cameron’s Ryan Host and Landen Greene were honorable mention picks, along with Lorena’s Caleb Carrizales and Fairfield’s Kaden Crawford.