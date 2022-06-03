Lorena's Abel lifts Blue baseball to walk-off Victory Bowl win; Red softball flexes its muscles

BELTON — It’s a longstanding baseball axiom that early in the season the pitchers tend to be ahead of the hitters.

Sometimes it happens late in the year, too. But eventually, the hitters catch up, and that happened, too.

Delivering a true all-star pitching effort, the Red staff shut out the Blue for six innings and entered the final inning clinging to a one-run lead. But in the bottom of the seventh, the Blue rallied and plated the winning run on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Lorena’s Ryne Abel, escaping with a 2-1 win in the seventh annual Super Centex Victory Bowl baseball game on Friday night at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field.

“We went up there with confidence and swung the bats, came out on top,” said Abel, who added that his mindset for that final at-bat was “just get a ball to the outfield, and I did that. I did the job.”

Prior to the seventh, the Red pitching staff just kept painting the black and mowing down the Blue hitters. The likes of McGregor’s Cooper Burgess, Central Texas Christian’s Elijah Munson and Harker Heights’ Easton Culp just kept passing the baton and stringing up zero after zero to thwart any thought of a Blue trip to the pay station.

Of course, much of the way the Blue pitching patrol matched that effort, as hurlers like Live Oak’s Mason Peters and Fairfield’s Kaden Crawford were dialed in and dealing. Neither team scored through the first four innings, and the Red actually didn’t muster a hit until Munson slapped a one-out single in the fourth that sliced to right field. Midway’s Jake Weaver came in on the ball and made a diving play, but the first-base umpire ruled the ball hit the ground for a single.

The Red didn’t score that inning, but it manufactured a run an inning later to take a 1-0 edge. Red loaded the bases on a couple of walks and a hit-by-pitch. They managed to push a run across when Tanner Wells of Harker Heights chopped a grounder in the infield for a fielder’s choice, scoring Hubbard’s Shelby Noppeney from third base.

The way the rosy-colored mound men were chucking it in there, it looked like that one-run lead just might be enough.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Red team turned to Bishop Reicher’s Gerardo Montemayor and his looping curve to try to put the finishing touches on a shutout win. But Blue still had a few fireworks to pop off.

Robinson’s Kolten Saulter led off with a grounder that skipped through the Red shortstop’s legs for an error. The next batter, Holland’s Klay Pursche, zipped probably the hardest-hit ball of the night down the left-field line and into the corner. The ball ricocheted back toward the field of play, past the left fielder, allowing Saulter to score the tying run and Pursche to hustle all the way around for an RBI triple.

Montemayor coaxed a groundout from the next hitter, but Lorena’s Abel wouldn’t be denied. Abel, who doubled as the Leopards’ starting quarterback on their state championship football team last fall, hit a sharp fly to center field, and that was all the Blue needed to send Pursche to the plate with the winning run.

Victory week

Abel said the week itself was as enjoyable as the walk-off win.

“It was pretty fun, hanging out with all my friends from different schools, meeting new people, doing stuff for people, staying at host homes. It was really a cool thing,” Abel said.

One of his Blue-clad teammates, Weaver, agreed with that assessment. Weaver, a recent Midway graduate who will play college baseball for Temple College next year, won the FCA’s Gene Pemberton Servant Heart Award after the game, much to his surprise as the announcement was made. The honor is given to the baseball player who most shows a servant’s heart over the course of the Victory Bowl week.

“I was very surprised. I honestly didn’t even know that was a thing,” Weaver said. “I’m sure you could tell by the look on my face. I was like, ‘I don’t know what they’re talking about,’ but that’s pretty cool. That’s really encouraging, especially with all that FCA does. The whole week has been really amazing, and the service was probably my favorite part. If that’s why I got the award, I really enjoyed it.”

A day before, the baseball players embarked on a service project at a food bank in Temple, feeding meals to people with financial difficulties. Weaver and a friend actually mopped the bathrooms at that facility, and then rewarded themselves afterward with a popsicle break.

“I actually enjoyed it. I don’t do a lot of cleaning around the house,” Weaver said, laughing. “When I’m asked to do something, I’ll do it. … I’m really going to miss high school in general, and these guys that I’ve gotten to know the past few days. It’s really been a cool experience (at the Victory Bowl) and I recommend it for sure.”

SOFTBALL

Red 8, Blue 4

The Red team flexed its extra-base power in capturing the win over the Blue in the seventh annual Victory Bowl softball game Friday at UMHB.

The Red squad got its scoring started in the second inning on a mammoth moon shot home run from Bremond’s Kylee Pierce. It later padded its lead on an RBI single from China Spring’s Rue Sheehan in the fifth and a run-plating double from Troy’s Layni Tanner in a three-run sixth inning.

The Blue delivered some impressive swings of its own, including a seventh-inning solo home run from Cameron Yoe’s Mia Wimmer, but it wasn’t quite enough to spark the rally it needed.

