Lorena's back, Chilton makes state football poll debut as West continues to rise

Two new local teams entered the Texas Football statewide high school football rankings this week.

Chilton comes in ranked at No. 10 in 2A Division II following a 54-2 pasting of Kerens on Friday night — the only points they've allowed in the past three weeks. The undefeated Pirates are averaging 38 points on the season. After an off week Friday, they travel to meet No. 1 Mart to open district play on Oct. 8.

Returning to the rankings, Lorena is back at No. 10 in 3A Division I following three impressive wins over 4A Gatesville (54-0), 4A Madisonville (49-16) and 3A Academy (34-17). The Leopards were initially ranked this season but exited the poll when they fell to 0-2 after close losses to 3A DII's No. 1-ranked Franklin (27-20) and 4A ranked squad China Spring (21-13).