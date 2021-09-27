Lorena's back, Chilton makes state football poll debut as West continues to rise

Two new local teams entered the Texas Football statewide high school football rankings this week.
Chilton comes in ranked at No. 10 in 2A Division II following a 54-2 pasting of Kerens on Friday night — the only points they've allowed in the past three weeks. The undefeated Pirates are averaging 38 points on the season. After an off week Friday, they travel to meet No. 1 Mart to open district play on Oct. 8.
Returning to the rankings, Lorena is back at No. 10 in 3A Division I following three impressive wins over 4A Gatesville (54-0), 4A Madisonville (49-16) and 3A Academy (34-17). The Leopards were initially ranked this season but exited the poll when they fell to 0-2 after close losses to 3A DII's No. 1-ranked Franklin (27-20) and 4A ranked squad China Spring (21-13).
After a convincing 56-15 district-opening win, West continued to climb the 3A Division I rankings, moving up to No. 7 thanks to a loss ahead of them in the poll by No. 3 Tatum.
Elsewhere in the poll, No. 7 La Vega and No. 5 China Spring stayed put in their respective 4A classifications following easy wins over CC Miller and Mexia, respectively. Mart remained No. 1 after a 40-7 victory over Italy and No. 4 Crawford was idle, seeing no movement in its position.
In the six-man ranks, a loss by No. 2 Rankin to Bulverde's Bracken Christian, the second-ranked private school, meant that Jonesboro and Abbott both moved up a spot, to No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, in 1A Division I.
Among private schools playing six-man, Live Oak Classical remains ranked No. 1 after shutting out Red Oak's Ovilla Christian to move to 2-0 in district. The Falcons will face an undefeated team this week in Oglesby, which averages 60 points a game and is slotted at No. 21 in the sixmanfootball.com UIL Division II rankings.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Austin Del Valle, 63-6 1
2 Katy (5-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 45-3 2
3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 68-7 3
4 Denton Guyer (5-0) W: McKinney, 44-26 4
5 Duncanville (3-1) W: Midway, 76-0 5
6 Humble Atascocita (4-1) W: Humble, 52-0 6
7 Katy Tompkins (5-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 32-28 7
8 Rockwall Heath (4-1) W: Rockwall, 79-71 (OT) 8
9 Spring Westfield (4-0) W: Aldine Davis, 56-0 9
10 Galena Park North Shore (4-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 44-7 10
11 Spring (4-0) W: Spring Dekaney, 56-7 11
12 Lake Travis (3-1) Idle 13
13 Allen (3-1) Idle 14
14 SA Northside Brennan (4-0) Idle 15
15 Rockwall (3-2) L: Rockwall Heath, 79-71 (OT) 12
16 Arlington Martin (3-2) W: Arlington, 65-17 16
17 Euless Trinity (4-1) W: Hurst Bell, 48-0 17
18 Cibolo Steele (5-0) W: SA Northside Wagner, 28-21 18
19 Cypress Bridgeland (4-0) W: Langham Creek, 48-16 19
20 Midland Legacy (2-1) Idle 21
21 Lewisville (4-0) W: Plano West, 64-28 22
22 Cypress Park (4-0) Idle 23
23 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) Idle 24
24 Houston King (5-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 55-6 25
25 Comal Smithson Valley (5-0) W: New Braunfels, 41-24 NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Denton Ryan (4-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 27-3 1
2 College Station (5-0) W: New Caney, 35-6 2
3 Dallas Highland Park (3-1) Idle 3
4 Longview (4-1) W: West Mesquite, 56-28 6
5 CC Veterans Memorial (5-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 28-21 5
6 Colleyville Heritage (3-1) W: NRH Richland, 45-29 7
7 Amarillo Tascosa (4-1) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 47-6 9
8 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) Idle 8
9 Katy Paetow (4-0) Idle 10
10 Fort Bend Hightower (3-1) W: Manvel, 16-12 NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Aledo (5-0) W: Everman, 51-7 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) W: Houston Waltrip, 59-0 2
3 Lucas Lovejoy (4-0) Idle 3
4 Ennis (5-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 47-14 4
5 Lubbock Cooper (4-1) W: EP Hanks, 55-10 5
6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-1) W: FW Southwest, 55-0 7
7 Nederland (4-0) W: Port Neches-Groves, 38-28 10
8 WF Rider (5-0) W: Hobbs (NM), 33-13 9
9 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Mount Pleasant, 44-13 NR
10 SA Alamo Heights (5-0) W: Wimberley, 7-0 NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Argyle (4-0) Idle 1
2 CC Calallen (4-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 21-0 2
3 Austin LBJ (5-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 41-26 3
4 Tyler Chapel Hill (5-0) W: Athens, 57-21 4
5 Stephenville (5-0) W: Connally, 44-12 5
6 El Campo (4-1) W: Boerne Champion, 55-10 6
7 La Vega (3-2) W: CC Miller, 48-13 7
8 Melissa (3-2) W: Paris, 47-10 NR
9 Huffman Hargrave (5-0) W: La Marque, 31-7 NR
10 Kilgore (4-1) W: Palestine, 35-6 NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Carthage (3-0) W: Gilmer, 28-7 1
2 Gilmer (4-1) L: Carthage, 28-7 2
3 Celina (4-1) W: Nike Dallas FC, 51-14 3
4 West Orange-Stark (3-1) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 24-8 4
5 China Spring (5-0) W: Mexia, 56-7 5
6 Bellville (5-0) W: West Columbia, 56-6 6
7 Van (5-0) W: Center, 52-35 7
8 Geronimo Navarro (4-1) W: Giddings, 27-18 8
9 Cuero (4-1) W: Somserset, 41-13 9
10 Sinton (3-1) W: CC West Oso, 59-0 NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0) W: Snyder, 22-15 1
2 Brock (4-0) W: Bowie, 68-6 2
3 Hallettsville (4-1) W: Schulenburg, 40-7 4
4 Vanderbilt Industrial (4-1) W: Mathis, 17-14 5
5 Yoakum (4-1) W: Navasota, 28-20 6
6 Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Emory Rains, 56-21 7
7 West (5-0) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 56-15 8
8 Grandview (4-1) W: Maypearl, 49-0 10
9 Tatum (4-1) L: Gladewater, 29-28 3
10 Lorena (3-2) W: Little River Academy, 34-17 NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Franklin (5-0) W: Lexington, 49-12 1
2 Gunter (5-0) W: Whitewright, 56-0 2
3 Childress (4-0) W: Spearman, 42-16 3
4 Holliday (5-0) W: Breckenridge, 34-12 4
5 New London West Rusk (5-0) W: Troup, 58-20 7
6 Newton (3-1) W: Kountze, 44-3 5
7 Waskom (4-1) W: Ore City, 70-6 6
8 Canadian (3-1) Idle 8
9 Abernathy (5-0) W: Littlefield, 35-20 9
10 Idalou (5-0) W: New Deal, 28-14 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Refugio (5-0) W: Crystal City, 57-0 1
2 Shiner (5-0) W: Burton, 43-0 2
3 Timpson (3-0) Idle 3
4 Crawford (4-0) Idle 4
5 Cisco (4-1) W: Comanche, 41-14 5
6 Hawley (5-0) W: Bangs, 54-0 7
7 New Deal (4-1) L: Idalou, 28-14 6
8 Mason (4-1) W: Junction, 42-0 8
9 Beckville (5-0) W: Price Carlisle, 50-27 9
10 Forsan (5-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 43-0 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Mart (5-0) W: Italy, 40-7 1
2 Windthorst (5-0) W: WF City View, 34-0 2
3 Muenster (5-0) W: Valley View, 61-0 3
4 Albany (4-0) W: Anson, 48-2 4
5 Wellington (2-2) W: Jacksboro, 44-12 5
6 Stratford (4-1) W: Panhandle, 34-14 6
7 Falls City (3-1) Idle 7
8 Eldorado (4-0) W: Sonora, 48-26 8
9 Vega (4-1) W: Bovina , 62-13 10
10 Chilton (4-0) W: Kerens, 54-2 NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 May (5-0) W: Blum, 77-14 1
2 Sterling City (4-1) W: Happy, 58-8 3
3 Jonesboro (5-0) W: Saint Jo, 64-50 4
4 Water Valley (5-0) W: Gail Borden County, 62-22 5
5 Abbott (5-0) W: Keene, 59-8 6
6 Rankin (4-1) L: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 49-45 2
7 Springlake-Earth (4-1) W: White Deer, 47-0 7
8 Garden City (3-2) W: Van Horn, 83-38 NR
9 Lometa (4-0) W: Rochelle, 69-20 NR
10 Ira (3-1) W: Roscoe Highland, 86-46 NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Matador Motley County (5-0) W: Kress, 60-8 1
2 Strawn (5-0) W: Westbrook, 68-52 2
3 Richland Springs (3-1) W: FW Covenant Classical, 119-112 3
4 Calvert (1-0) Idle 4
5 Balmorhea (3-1) Idle 5
6 Follett (5-0) W: Paducah, 38-29 6
7 Lamesa Klondike (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 83-38 7
8 Jayton (5-0) W: Petersburg, 74-34 8
9 Anton (4-0) W: Whiteface, 83-37 9
10 Throckmorton (5-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 78-41 10
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Austin Regents (4-0) W: Austin St. Michael’s, 49-21 1
2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1) W: Midland Christian, 28-14 3
3 Grapevine Faith Christian (5-0) W: SA Holy Cross, 42-0 4
4 FW Nolan (3-2) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 50-21 5
5 Houston Second Baptist (4-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 23-19 NR
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Live Oak (5-0) W: Red Oak Ovilla, 49-0 1
2 Bulverde Bracken Christian (4-0) W: Rankin, 49-45 3
3 Austin Veritas (5-0) W: Austin Hill Country, 86-38 2
4 Marble Falls Faith (4-0) W: Temple Holy Trinity, 72-22 4
5 Texas School for the Deaf (3-1) W: SA St. Mary’s Hall, 80-54 5