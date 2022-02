Lorena's Gutshall claims Class 3A Defensive Player of Year honor

Lorena’s Joe Gutshall made life a nightmare for opposing ball carriers in 2021. But it resulted in a dream season, that’s for sure.

Gutshall was rewarded with yet another honor on Wednesday as he won the Defensive Player of the Year Award for the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Team.

The junior defensive lineman served as a destructive force of nature for state champion Lorena’s hard-hitting defense. He compiled 83 tackles with 31 tackles for losses to go with nine sacks, 29 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and three interceptions.

“He’s a very big, physical kid who plays with a lot of intensity,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “He’s very quick, very fast, for a kid who’s 6-4, 280. Just a really good ballplayer.”

You’d better believe Biles is excited about having Gutshall around one more year.

“That’s the best part,” the coach said. “Having Joe in there is a great place to start with your defensive scheme.”