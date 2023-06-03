Joining forces feels a whole lot better than resisting them.

That certainly proved the case for a lot of the usual rivals on the Victory Bowl volleyball rosters. Players who normally battle against one another, like Lorena’s Leigh Jespersen and Cameron Yoe’s Ainsley Driska, teamed up instead, and the results were smashing.

Jespersen banged out a match-best 15 kills to help her Blue team to a sweep of the Red, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19, in the 10th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl Volleyball Game at University High School Saturday afternoon.

“It was definitely a fun experience,” said Jespersen, who will play college volleyball at Dallas Baptist University. “It was different from most that we’ve had. It was good to bring the Christian aspect into it and just being with everyone, doing what we love while we’re worshipping our Savior.”

The vibe was so collegial among the two teams that they took to calling themselves “Team Purple” this week, as in a mix of red and blue. Nevertheless, on the court the players brought as much zip and zing as ever in front of a large, appreciative crowd.

The match featured a bevy of tie scores throughout. But the Blue had just enough finishing kick in each set to pocket the sweep. Jespersen, flaunting some new blond locks to go along with her old trademark smile, proved a big reason why. In addition to her steady array of sizzling spikes, righteous rollers and timely tips, she also made a pair of blocks and provided steady passing.

She was awarded the MVP plaque after the game.

“I knew she was good, because they were in our district. I knew that,” said Blue coach Allison Waits of Academy. “But then coming in here and being on the same side of the net as her was a lot better than being against her. Her personality is so fun. I absolutely love her. ... She’s just phenomenal. Defensively, blocking, hitting, all of it.”

Jespersen didn’t have to carry the load by herself. Cameron’s Driska contributed four kills, two blocks and a pair of aces, while her Yoe teammate Haley Tucker smacked six kills and an ace.

It can be a challenge to make on-court connections look smooth after just a few days of practicing together. But the Blue team made it work.

“It wasn’t easy. We had a lot of hours of practice,” Waits said. “Doing it alongside three other extremely experienced coaches (from both the Blue and Red) really helps. Every day we put our minds together and just spent as many hours in scrimmage time as we could, and see how they worked together. That’s really what it came down to. But they also did it on their own. Because they’re all all-stars, honestly. That’s what it came down to.”

Waits has a special connection to the Victory Bowl, as she played in the game during her time in high school at Belton. When she was asked to return as a coach, she couldn’t say yes fast enough.

“Playing in it was an absolute blessing. That was seven years ago now,” she said. “As a player, it really sent me off to college and was a good reset, I built a lot of connections and friendships. Now as a coach, in the same way it was kind of a good reset as to why I coach. A lot of these girls I’ve coached against, and now to coach with them and see them as my team, in a way, they’re just beautiful girls. It’s really just a refresher as to why I coach.”

The Red team kept things close throughout. It had a prime chance to square the score at a set apiece, tied at 21 late in set two. But the Blue squad closed on a 4-0 run, aided in part by a Tucker kill and an ace from Salado’s Haleigh Wilk.

Lake Belton’s Danica Bingham turned in a strong all-around performance for the Red, whacking eight kills and slapping five aces, including three in a row early in the second set. She set a new Victory Bowl record for most aces in the match, and also claimed the Molly Martinsen “Braveheart” Award, given to the player that best exemplifies character, perseverance and a heart for Christ during Victory Bowl week.

Of course, it’s still volleyball, and it can still get a little intense. Those balls occasionally have some smoke on them, as Blue’s coaching staff was reminded in the third set. Shoemaker’s Aniyah Harrison hammered a kill attempt that sailed wide and came directly toward Waits on the sideline. The coach managed to punch the ball away and was no worse for wear.

“I was like, ‘What did I do to y’all?’” she said, laughing.

Such all-star contests provide a unique opportunity for the participants to line up as high school athletes one last time. Though Jespersen found herself wearing blue instead of Lorena red, she relished the chance to represent the Lady Leopards after making so many memories over the past four years.

“It was good to end on a last like that. It was fun,” Jespersen said. “I love playing and love doing what I do while I’m worshipping God and doing it for the glory of him. But it was good to be able to represent Lorena one last time.”