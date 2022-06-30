Lorena's Porter, Temple's York make All-State 7-on-7 Team

A pair of Central Texas football standouts made the All-State 7-on-7 team, as selected by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Lorena receiver Jadon Porter was a first-team selection on offense, while Temple linebacker Taurean York made the first-team defense. Both players are committed to Baylor, and excelled at last week's State 7-on-7 Championships in College Station.
Porter had 1,265 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore receiver for the state champion Leopards last season. He was a first-team Super Centex performer.
York won District 12-6A Defensive MVP honors in 2021 as a junior linebacker, making 141 tackles with 17 tackles for losses, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.