Lorena's Porter, Temple's York make All-State 7-on-7 Team

Lorena's Jadon Porter, a Baylor commit, made the All-State 7-on-7 Team, as picked by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

A pair of Central Texas football standouts made the All-State 7-on-7 team, as selected by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Lorena receiver Jadon Porter was a first-team selection on offense, while Temple linebacker Taurean York made the first-team defense. Both players are committed to Baylor, and excelled at last week's State 7-on-7 Championships in College Station.

Porter had 1,265 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore receiver for the state champion Leopards last season. He was a first-team Super Centex performer.

York won District 12-6A Defensive MVP honors in 2021 as a junior linebacker, making 141 tackles with 17 tackles for losses, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

