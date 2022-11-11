Lorena's quest for state championship repeat thwarted in bi-district, 24-21

PFLUGERVILLE — It’s been about 11 months since the Lorena Leopards celebrated in the happiest place on earth for a Texas high school football team — the field at AT&T Stadium after a state championship victory.

The Leopards experienced the other end of the spectrum in bi-district action.

Columbus kicker Javier Mendoza booted a 22-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to send the Cardinals to a 24-21 win over Lorena on Friday night at The Pfield.

Mendoza’s winning kick meant that Columbus outlasted a Leopards fourth-quarter rally and ended defending Class 3A Division I state champion Lorena’s playoffs in the first round.

“We needed one more stop and didn’t get it,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “The effort and the way we fought through everything in the second half to get back in the ball game gave us a chance.”

Third-ranked Columbus pushed ahead 21-7 when running back JJ Hurd bulldozed into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown run with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter. That capped a 15-play drive that ate up more than six minutes of game time.

At that point, eighth-ranked Lorena showed its defending state champion grit. The Leopards weren’t going away without a fight.

Lorena quarterback Jackson General connected with wide receiver Jadon Porter for a 17-yard gain to start the Leopards’ ensuing drive.

On the next play, running back Kasen Taylor ran 43 yards to the Cardinals 8 and a facemask penalty got the ball to the 4. Generals flipped an option pitch to Taylor on the next play and the running back easily went in for a touchdown.

Lorena punched back in three plays and needed just 25 seconds.

Leopards linebacker Braylon Henry made the next big play when he intercepted a pass by Columbus quarterback Adam Schobel on the third play of the Cardinals’ next possession.

Lorena had shifted momentum to its sideline and needed to go only 49 yards after Henry’s pick.

Generals hit Porter for a 20-yard gain to get the game-tying drive going. Generals eventually finished it with a one-yard touchdown run with 3:04 to play.

That was enough time for Columbus, though. The Cardinals, which lost to Lorena 62-13 in the third round of the playoffs a year ago, converted a key third-and-13 when Adam Schobel threw to Tommy Schobel for a 27-yard gain to the Leopards’ 22.

From there, the Cardinals had 1:23 left, but played for the last-second field goal as they methodically pushed inside the Lorena 5. Adam Schobel attempted a pass with eight seconds remaining, but it fell incomplete with four seconds still on the clock.

At that point, Mendoza came out and kicked his team into the second round. Columbus (10-1) will face Diboll next week.

Lorena’s season ends with a 7-4 mark. All four of the Leopards' losses came against state-ranked opponents, including defending state champions China Spring and Franklin.

Columbus took a 7-0 lead to halftime after the Cardinals notched the game’s first score late in the second quarter.

The Lorena defense, which had already made a stand inside its own 10 earlier in the quarter, forced the Cardinals into a third-and-seven from the Leopard 34. But Schobel found Colton Pitchford open for a 21-yard gain.

On the next play, Hurd picked his way through the Lorena front and ran 13 yards for a touchdown.

Lorena struggled to gain much traction on offense to that point. The Leopards crossed midfield on their game-opening possession, but a series of penalties pushed them back into their own end. Porter punted into a stiff north wind and Lorena began the battle against Columbus’ power running game.

Offensively, Lorena managed just one first down from the middle of the first quarter until the final minute of the second. The Leopards gained 46 rushing yards and 36 passing yards in the first half.

Lorena defensive lineman Carter Norman dropped Hurd for a three-yard loss when Columbus had a third-and-three at the Leopard 4 early in the second quarter. Schobel’s fade pass on fourth down was off the mark. So Norman’s crucial tackle likely kept the Cardinals from having a two-score lead at the break.